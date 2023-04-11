Here’s How Cadaver Dogs Are Trained To Find Dead Bodies

Once you’ve found a good candidate, what do you use for training aids?

Without getting too deep into the weeds, there are a couple choices in the industry. One of them is terrible. The other two are pretty good.

To imprint and train cadaver dogs, we historically have used human remains — real human remains. And we imprint the dogs on five different odors: blood, bone, hair, teeth, and tissue.

There are chemically formulated training aids out there. The newest one is a product that was developed by a company called ScentLogix — we've been using their chemically formulated training aids for a variety of different things for more than a decade, whether it be drugs, explosives, bedbugs, whatever, and I found that to be a really good option — in all reality, probably better than the real thing for a lot of different reasons. For most people getting into the industry, that is just going to be a lot easier to access. Getting access to human parts can be incredibly, incredibly challenging for people, for a lot of different reasons.

Could you tell me about some of those challenges?

Well, there's a lot of ethical questions that come up when you're trying to obtain body parts. Certain states have rules and regulations against people possessing human body parts, certain body parts. So anybody looking to get into this should definitely understand their local or state regulations and rules about possessing human remains and human body parts. The last thing they want to do is find themselves getting in trouble trying to help.

A lot of people working in the medical field, and that sort of thing, often are really not inclined to bend over backwards to help handlers procure training aids. And then the other issue with using real training aids is you're limited in the types and quantities that you can get, and that creates a lot of challenges too. Because most of the time — not always, but most of the time — we're trying to train this dog to find the entire human, or at least the majority of a decomposing human, and that can be huge and overwhelming compared to the training aids that we're likely to be able to procure for our imprint in a training.

So I assume you're not grave digging...

No [laughs]. So for example, you end up hooking up with a dentist or a couple of dentists, they can get you teeth from extractions and those sorts of things. Hair is probably one of the easiest to get. I talk to some barbers and folks — there's a process, and there's some processing that needs to be done with hair just to remove soaps and shampoos and other products from it, but it's usually the easiest one to obtain. Blood, tissue, and bone can be a little more difficult. Human bone, believe it or not, you can actually purchase online.

Are you serious?

Yep, you can look it up — you can purchase online, usually out of Asia. [Editor’s note: I did look it up — there are a surprising number of human bone dealers.]

Oh my god. Does your connection to law enforcement help you? Are you allowed to go to a crime scene and train a dog in that way?

No, that's generally not allowed — really, period. And again, that's what can create some real boundaries. But let's just say you had somebody who was deceased for whatever reason out in a field, like an open rural area. In the event that that individual's out there for some period of time, they're gonna start really sort of decomposing, especially when they get into that bloat phase. And they're going to create, for lack of a better way to put it, they're going to create goo. And that goo is going to leach into the ground. And that goo is pretty pungent, even after that body has been removed. With the right contacts, the cadaver dog handlers can sometimes get the phone call to go out and work on that large pile of goo once law enforcement has released that scene. But again, the body's not there — just sort of remnants of the body.