The Louisville Shooter Purchased His Gun Legally At A Local Dealership, Police Said

Police said the suspect in the attack at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, purchased his firearm legally at a local dealership less than a week before the shooting.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Connor Sturgeon, 25, an employee of the bank, had legally purchased the weapon on April 4. Sturgeon used a rifle in the attack, which he also livestreamed on Instagram, Gwinn-Villaroel previously said on Monday .

Four people plus the shooter were killed and nine were injured in the attack, which took place at 8:30 a.m. local time. A fifth person died of their injuries later that day. One officer suffered minor injuries, while Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head and critically injured.

Wilt underwent brain surgery and is now in "critical but stable condition," Gwinn-Villaroel said. The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has set up a fundraiser to help support his family during his treatment.

The family said Wilt has served as both a firefighter and a dispatcher and graduated from the police academy on March 30, only 10 days before the shooting.

Bodycam footage shows Wilt running into gunfire to protect people at the scene and engaging with Sturgeon.

“Officer Wilt was a brand-new officer, he had no experience. He was going based on two things: his training and his character,” Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said during a news conference Tuesday.

The victims killed were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliott, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, James Tutt, 64, and Deana Eckert, 57. All five victims worked at Old National Bank.

As of Tuesday morning, four patients are still being treated at University of Louisville Hospital and one is still in critical condition, according to Jason Smith, the chief medical officer at University of Louisville Health.

Smith said he’s “weary” from treating so many victims of gun violence so frequently. He noted that the hospital used 170 units of blood to treat victims of the April 10 shooting, adding that the amount used "far outstrips" the hospital’s normal capacity for blood transfusions. He thanked the Red Cross for providing additional blood.

"For 15 years, I've cared for victims of violence and gunshot wounds,” Smith said. “I'm weary.

“There's only so many times you can walk into a room and tell someone they're not coming home tomorrow,” he continued. ”It just breaks your heart when you hear someone screaming, 'Mommy' or 'Daddy.' It just becomes too hard, day in and day out, to be able to do that."