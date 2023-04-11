Elizabeth Holmes Lost Her Bid To Stay Out Of Prison While She Appeals Her Conviction

Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison later this month to begin her sentence — even while she appeals her conviction, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision filed late Monday, US District Judge Edward J. Davila said that while he doesn’t believe Holmes is a flight risk or a danger to the community, her appeal doesn’t raise any substantial questions of law or fact that would warrant her remaining free for the time being.

The judge had ordered Holmes, 38, to report to prison on April 27.

Holmes, who recently gave birth to her second child , had also argued that she should remain free in part to care for the newborn .

Attorneys for Holmes didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they planned to appeal.

Holmes’s coconspirator and former lover Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was due to report to prison last month to begin his almost 13-year sentence after the same judge ruled against his plea to stay free while he, too, appeals his conviction.