It Looks Like Millie Bobby Brown Just Got Engaged To Her Boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are seemingly engaged!
The Stranger Things star appeared to announce this morning that she and Jake are set to marry after two and a half years of dating.
Sharing the news with her 62.7 million followers, she uploaded a sweet photograph showing off what appears to be a glimmering engagement ring while being embraced by her new fiancé.
She captioned the monochromatic shot with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover,” writing: “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍.”
Jake — who is the 20-year-old son of Bon Jovi — hinted at the engagement this morning on his own Instagram page by sharing a similar pair of photographs of himself and Millie with a short but sweet caption that read: “Forever 🤍.”
The comments sections on their respective posts have been filled with congratulations from fans, who’ve wasted no time in expressing their excitement for the duo.
Millie — who turned 19 in February — was first linked with Jake in June 2021, after they were seen holding hands in New York.
In January this year, Millie made no secret of her love for Jake, describing him as her “partner for life.”
Similarly, Jake paid tribute to Millie on her birthday the following month, writing on Instagram that she is the girl of his “dreams.”
“I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️,” he wrote.
The engagement hasn’t officially been confirmed, but BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for Millie for comment — stay tuned!