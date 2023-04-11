11 Things We Saw At Eric André’s Wild 40th Birthday Party

There have been a number of high-profile birthday parties for notable people over the years. In 1962, Marilyn Monroe famously sang a sultry “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy at his Madison Square Garden birthday gala. Justin Bieber rented an entire Caribbean island when he turned 21, Kate Moss famously partied for almost 100 hours for her 40th, and Simon Cowell’s 50th birthday bash cost him over $1 million .

This past weekend, comedian Eric André threw one for the books: an absolutely wild event to mark his 40th birthday at the Knockdown Center in Queens. With 3,250 tickets sold and lasting a whopping 12 hours, the event was unlike anything else. André, a comedian known for his sensational, chaotic antics, had a 40th birthday party that was as weird and epic as you'd expect — and then some. On the surface, it could be described as The Eric André Show come to life, with throngs of costumed revelers and special guests that included some characters you might recognize from social media, like Crackhead Barney and Spider Cuz, along with performances from various comedians, including Felipe Esparza and Ardie Fuqua, rappers JPEGMafia and Zelooperz, and a DJ set from Peanut Butter Wolf.