Five People Were Killed In A Shooting At A Bank In Downtown Louisville

Bank employee Troy Haste told media outside the bank he had been inside the first-floor conference room when the shooter began firing. “He just started shooting. He had a long assault rifle and you could hear shots just start firing,” Haste said. “We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot and blood’s on me from it.”

Police initially said five people had been killed, but later clarified that that number had included the suspect. In an earlier press conference, Beshear said two of his friends had been killed and another injured, but later said he'd received "incorrect information," having learned the second friend he'd heard was killed was actually wounded but alive.

"I'd started to mourn, and now I know he's OK," Beshear said, adding that he'd visited him in the emergency room. "While it's going to take him a while to heal, it was so good to see my friend, see him there with his wife, and know he is still with us."

Beshear told reporters he knows "virtually everyone" who works in the building. "My [attorney general] campaign was out of that building. ... That's my bank," he said, adding that he hopes everyone affected "will reach out for help when they need it."

According to his LinkedIn page , the suspect had worked at Old National since 2018, when he began as a summer associate intern. His most recent position at the company was that of syndications associate and portfolio banker.

He had previously attended the University of Alabama as an undergraduate and postgraduate student, where he studied finance, and was a board member for the Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana , a youth development group.

The suspect was born and raised in Indiana just over the river from Louisville. His father was a well-known local high school basketball coach , under whom he had played the sport while a student.

Following the shooting, several of the suspect's social media accounts were deactivated. His father also locked his Twitter account.

Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked the emergency responders and asked the public to "pray with us" for the injured victims "fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence."

"Our community will continue to come together," he said. "We will find ways to love and support one another and the families and friends who have been directly impacted by these acts of gun violence, and we will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence from continuing here and around the state."