What Did Kevin McCarthy Concede To Become House Speaker?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy was finally elected Speaker of the House of Representatives in the wee hours of Saturday morning after failing to win a majority in 14 rounds of voting.

After days of failure, McCarthy and his allies appeared confident that they finally had the votes going into the 14th count, but they ultimately fell short by one vote in a stunning defeat. The late-night drama sparked an ugly confrontation on the House floor: Rep. Mike Rogers had to be physically restrained while getting into a verbal altercation with Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose decision to vote present instead of for McCarthy cost the would-be speaker a victory.

In the final and 15th ballot, McCarthy won 216 votes, while House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries received 212 votes from his fellow Democrats. Six Republicans voted present, lowering the threshold McCarthy needed to win a majority.

The drawn-out opposition to McCarthy came from a small group of Republicans, many of whom are part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus and were endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Most of them denied the outcome of the 2020 election.

What comes next for the House

To get the remaining ultraconservative votes needed to win, Kevin McCarthy agreed to several significant concessions including:

Allowing a single lawmaker to force a snap vote at any time to oust the speaker Less government spending A larger Freedom Caucus presence on House committees Allowing votes on conservative bills reviewing border security and congressional term limits Developing an investigative committee to review the “weaponization of the federal government” and potentially prior investigations into Donald Trump

Today, the House will vote on a package of rules aimed at passing these concessions. Last week, the stalemate kept the representatives from being formally sworn in and prevented the House from getting started on any legislative work.

SNAPSHOTS

Andrew Tate is in detention in Romania but his Twitter posts and daily newsletter haven't stopped. Ever since Tate and his brother were arrested Dec. 29 and linked to human trafficking, his social media accounts continued to promote his idea that mainstream society is “the Matrix” (a reference to the film of that name, suggesting an illusion created to enslave people for the benefit of malevolent overlords) and that authorities are attempting to suppress his message.

Photos from cities across California show the damage and debris from the ongoing storms. The National Weather Service said that more storms are expected to power through northern California, lasting until Tuesday, and possibly with even more force.

A 6-year-old student shot his teacher during an altercation in class, police said. The shooting was not accidental, Newport News authorities said at a press conference, and the teacher has been hospitalized.

NFL Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin cheered for his team from his hospital bed. The Bills returned to the field on Sunday for the first time since Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a game last week.



