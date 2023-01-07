Andrew Tate Is In Detention In Romania But His Twitter Posts Haven’t Stopped

But Tate, his brother, and the two other people are in pretrial detention alongside two Romanian nationals. One of those Romanian nationals has been confirmed to be an ex-police officer. They have been accused of creating an organized criminal group in 2021 that human trafficked victims in Romania and elsewhere, including the USA and the UK, according to reports from Romanian news outlet Gandul.

On the day of the arrest, Romanian police said that six trafficking victims have been identified so far. The police alleged that Tate and the others detained used “loverboy” techniques, which is when the perpetrator initiates a sham romantic relationship with a vulnerable person in order to trap and sexually exploit them.

Authorities allege the victims were transported to housing in Ilfov County, just outside the capital of Romania, through acts of physical violence and mental coercion. They were allegedly then forced to create pornographic material that would be shared on social media platforms. According to Romanian police, one woman was raped on two ocassions in March 2022.

Shortly after his arrest, Romanian police confiscated 11 luxury cars belonging to Tate. If the cars are found to have been purchased with money made through illegal activities, they will be seized permanently, Gandul reported.

Tate’s life of luxury cars and homes is a huge part of his self-marketing. Much of Tate’s income comes from The Real World (TRW), formerly known as Hustler’s University, a course-based online community that helped lead to his meteoric rise on social media. A BuzzFeed News investigation found that the Hustler’s University 2.0 server contained more than 200,000 members. With fees of $49.99 a month, that meant at least $11 million from membership fees in October 2022 alone.



But two websites offering sign-ups to TRW disappeared following Tate’s arrest, and an announcement on Tate’s Telegram account suggested that the decision to remove them wasn’t made by Tate. “The Matrix wants you weak, poor, and alone,” it read and they offered one alternative website that people could use to sign up.

That website leans more heavily on symbolism from The Matrix films. On the home page, before you sign up, there are two options. One is a blue pill labeled “Netflix,” which links out to the streaming service, and the other is a red pill button, marked “TRW,” which takes you to input your credit card details for the monthly payments.