“Goblincore” This, “Crypto-Pilled” That: Welcome To The Slang-Ification Of The Internet

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Internet culture experts have often noted that the comment section of a TikTok video might be its greatest comedic asset. It’s like the damp, dark underside of a post — but instead of growing fungus, it grows trends.

Because you can’t share a video or photo in the comments of a TikTok, some of the most popular responses contain references to slang and other verbal memes.

One such comment-driven TikTok trend is the suffix “-ussy” added to the end of a word. It first appeared on gay Twitter at least five years ago and found new life in the comments of TikTok posts. In early March, MEL Magazine declared it “peak ‘-ussy.’”