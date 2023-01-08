Damar Hamlin Cheered On The Buffalo Bills From His Hospital Bed 6 Days After His Cardiac Arrest

NFL Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin cheered for his team from his hospital bed Sunday as they returned to the field for the first time since he experienced cardiac arrest during a game last week.



Ahead of kickoff, Hamlin showed love for his team by sharing a photo of himself watching the game from his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He’s continuing to recover but has made “remarkable improvement” since collapsing Monday, according to a statement by the Bills.