Andrew Tate And His Brother Have Been Arrested In Romania In Connection With A Human-Trafficking Investigation

The brothers, who are British citizens, are under investigation for forming an organized criminal group responsible for kidnapping young women and exploiting them by making them the subjects of porn videos intended to be sold via websites like OnlyFans, sources told Romanian media.



“We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained," a representative for Andrew told BuzzFeedNews. "However, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”



DIICOT said on Thursday that the suspects would be detained for at least 24 hours for questioning. On Friday, Andrew Tate tweeted, "The Matrix sent their agents." Reuters reported that Romanian prosecutors have asked a Bucharest court to extend his detention by 30 days.



Just a day before his arrest, Andrew — a former kickboxer who has described married women as “property” — got into a Twitter spat with 19-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.