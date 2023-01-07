Photos From Cities Across California Show Damage And Debris From Massive Storms

Two storm-related fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman and a toddler.

Pounding rain and wind has continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road, and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.

The National Weather Service tweeted that more storms are expected to power through the area, lasting until Tuesday, and possibly with even more force. Here are some of the pictures that capture the damage so far:

Capitola, California

CAPITOLA, CALIFORNIA - Chairs and tables sit in front of a restaurant following a massive storm that hit the area on January 06, 2023 in Capitola, California. A powerful storm pounded the West Coast this weeks that uprooted trees and cut power for tens of thousands on the heels of record rainfall over the weekend. Another powerful storm is set to hit Northern California over the weekend and is expected to bring flooding rains.

CAPITOLA, CALIFORNIA - Debris is seen scattered on a deck outside of a restaurant following a massive storm that hit the area on January 06, 2023 in Capitola, California.

CAPITOLA, CALIFORNIA - A view of the Capitola Wharf that was damaged by large waves following a massive storm that hit the area on January 06, 2023 in Capitola, California.

CAPITOLA, CA - Minna Lantis salvages a guitar signed by dozens of musicians from The Sand Bar, the restaurant she owns with Jeff Lantis, after waves of seawater and debris battered the place in Capitola Village in Capitola, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Lantis went inside Thursday morning to check the damage, waves were still pounding it and pushing up from beneath. "The floor literally went up like you're on a trampoline," Lantis said.

San Francisco, California

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Staff members clean up trees toppled by a storm on January 5, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - The canopy of a Valero gas station rests on the ground after being toppled by a storm on January 5, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Pacifica, California

PACIFICA, CA - Work crews clear debris from a flooded Clarendon Road in Pacifica, Calif., in the wake of the recent storms, Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023.

San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CA - Paola Rodriguez, who has been living in a tent along Coyote Creek near Tully Road for the past four months, tries to decide what to bring when she evacuates later to a nearby library, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in San Jose, Calif.

SEBASTOPOL, CA - A vehicle drives on a flooded road in Sebastopol, California, on January 5, 2023.

The storm also impacted large swaths of the state outside of the north, even with southern areas like Los Angeles seeing severe weather and rainfall. Mayor Karen Bass posted photos on Twitter of crews who were tending to vital or damaged areas of the city.

Los Angeles, California

REDONDO BEACH, CA - Slade Watson,15 from Hermosa Beach, runs as waves come crashing over the breakwall of Redondo Beach, CA, Harbor, where kids played in the spray of giant wavers, in the wake of a storm that cleared the south bay community of Los Angeles County, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Motorists on the State Route 2 (SR 2) freeway are warned of severe weather and to avoid travel as a powerful storm slams into the West Coast on January 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The dangerous storm condition has prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.


