The News You Missed From The Weekend

Russia launched missile strikes across Ukraine on New Year's Eve and the following several days, AP reports. The Ukrainian government accused the Kremlin of deliberately targeting civilians and critical infrastructure. At least three civilians were killed in the New Year's Eve attacks.

FDA wants doctors to better inform patients of possible LASIK complications, including "psychological harm." LASIK is the most common ophthalmologic surgical procedure in the US. Years after the FDA declared it a safe option to improve vision, the organization is reconsidering what information on long-term side effects should be given to patients.

The man accused of attacking three police officers with a machete in Times Square on New Year's Eve has been arrested. The 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault.

Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a snow plowing incident. Renner's family is "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," the actor's representative said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Has social media ever influenced your cosmetic procedures? If you have had or are planning to have cosmetic procedures done, we’d love to hear about what influenced your decision to do so, especially if certain apps or beauty filters played a role in your decision by affecting how you see yourself.

A man has been charged with the murders of four Idaho college students

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed last month in an attack that garnered national attention and speculation.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were stabbed to death on the morning of Nov. 13 in an off-campus home where three of them lived. Kohberger also faces one count of felony burglary "which involves entering the residence with the intent to commit the crime of murder," according to Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson.

During a news conference, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said investigators were still looking for the murder weapon, but they had located a Hyundai Elantra. (Earlier, Moscow, Idaho police asked the public for information about a white Elantra that was near the residence around the time of the killings.) Thompson also emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and said they are still seeking information regarding Kohberger.

"This is not the end of this investigation," Thompson said. "In fact, this is a new beginning. We all now know the name of the person who’s been charged with these offenses. Please get that information out there, please ask the public, anyone who knows about this individual to come forward."

