12 Completely Wild Celebrity Moments From 2022 That Honestly Feel Like A Fever Dream Now

In March, during a truly bizarre turn of events, Grimes was forced to reveal that she and Elon Musk — who already share a 2-year-old son named X (short for X Æ A-12) — had welcomed a second baby while she was being interviewed for a Vanity Fair cover story.

If you’re wondering how this could’ve possibly happened, the writer of the article, Devin Gordon, was interviewing Grimes at her home when they were interrupted by the unmistakable sound of a crying baby upstairs.

Caught out, Grimes initially said she wasn’t “at liberty to speak on these things,” but then eventually came clean, revealing that the cries belonged to her and Elon’s new baby daughter, named Exa Dark Sideræl (Y for short), who they’d secretly welcomed via surrogate in December 2021.

Understandably, the writer proceeded to ask why they’d attempted to conceal the baby, to which Grimes candidly admitted: “I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Moral of the story: If you’re trying to hide your newborn, don’t do interviews at home?