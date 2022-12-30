A Man Has Been Charged With The Murders Of Four Idaho College Students

Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson said Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were stabbed to death on the morning of Nov. 13 in an off-campus home where three of them lived. The four were close friends, and Kernodle and Chapin were in a relationship. Kohberger is also facing one count of felony burglary "which involves entering the residence with the intent to commit the crime of murder," Thompson said.

Kohberger is listed as a PhD student in Washington State University's department of criminal justice and criminology in Pullman, which is less than 10 miles away from the University of Idaho in Moscow. Representatives for the university did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.



In a Friday email sent to University of Idaho students and employees, president Scott Green said the university "does not appear to have any record of Kohberger."

"This is the news we have been waiting for and a relief for our community and most importantly, the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin," Green wrote. "We are grateful for the hard work of law enforcement to protect our community and bring justice."



During the news conference, officials confirmed that Kohberger is a graduate student at WSU, but declined to provide any other information about him, how they narrowed in on him as a suspect, whether he knew the victims, or a possible motive in the case, saying state law prohibited them from doing so as part of the legal proceedings. Thompson said a probable cause affidavit that provides the "factual basis" for the charges would remain sealed until Kohberger was back in Idaho and has been served with the arrest warrant.

"At that time, we expect that affidavit will be available to you so you can share the true facts with all of your readers, and your watchers, and your listeners," he told reporters.

Kohberger is being held without bond after an initial appearance Friday morning.