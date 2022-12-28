We Want To Hear How Social Media Influenced Your Cosmetic Procedures

From lip fillers to preventative Botox to BBLs, the kinds of beauty routines that require injections or invasive surgeries are skyrocketing in popularity. With constant exposure to beauty and fitness influencers, the prevalence of "beautification" filters, and shifting beauty standards driven by social media, it's hard to escape the pressures of self-improvement.

If you have had or are planning to have cosmetic procedures done, we’d love to hear about what influenced your decision to do so, especially if social media or certain apps and beauty filters played a role in your decision by affecting how you see yourself.

Tell us more about the work you’ve had done, how often you’ve done it, and even if you’ve come to regret it by filling out our form here, or emailing us directly at katie.camero@buzzfeed.com.