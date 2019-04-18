WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrote in his final report that his office would have exonerated President Donald Trump if the evidence supported it, but based on the information they had, they could not do that.

Mueller ultimately declined to make a “prosecutorial judgment” about whether Trump committed any obstruction offenses, choosing instead to submit his evidence and legal analysis on the issue to Attorney General Bill Barr. Barr, after consulting with senior Justice Department officials, concluded that the evidence did not support finding that Trump committed a crime.

Undercutting Trump’s claim that Mueller, in addition to Barr, had cleared him of wrongdoing on obstruction, Mueller wrote that if his office had confidence that Trump did not commit obstruction, “we would so state.” But based on the facts and the law, he wrote, “we were unable to reach that judgment.”

“The evidence we obtained about the President’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred,” Mueller wrote. “Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Mueller’s report details a series of situations that raised questions about whether the president had committed obstruction. They are:

How the Trump campaign responded to reports that the Russians were backing Trump.

Trump’s comments in 2017 to then-FBI director James Comey about then-national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey wrote in a memo released last April that during a meeting with Trump on Feb. 14, the president told him, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy.”

Trump’s own response to the pending Russia investigation.

Trump’s decision to fire Comey.

Trump’s reaction to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s decision to appoint Mueller and his direction to then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to remove Mueller. Mueller said McGahn was prepared to resign “rather than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre.”

Efforts by Trump to have his former attorney general Jeff Sessions limit the scope of Mueller’s investigation.

How Trump handled the public response to reports about the Trump Tower meeting between his campaign and Russians on June 9, 2016.

A conversation Trump had with Sessions asking him to reverse his recusal from the Russia probe.

Efforts by Trump to have McGahn deny that Trump ordered him to remove Mueller.

How Trump responded to the prosecutions of Flynn and his former campaign chair Paul Manafort.

Trump’s comments about his former personal attorney Michael Cohen’s decision to cooperate with investigators.

Mueller wrote that historical guidance from the Justice Department against indicting a sitting president in part guided his decision not to make a “traditional prosecutorial judgment” about whether Trump committed obstruction. The Office of Legal Counsel had previously issued an opinion that the indictment of a sitting president would “impermissibly undermine” the functions of the executive branch, and Mueller said he recognized that independently as well.

Mueller wrote in the introduction to the section of his report on obstruction that Trump “took a variety of actions” related to the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference “that raised questions about whether he had obstructed justice.”

Mueller’s report explains how he went about the investigation, including the decision not to subpoena Trump. Mueller wrote that his office believed they had the authority to issue a grand jury subpoena for Trump’s testimony, but decided not to do so because it would create a “substantial delay” at a late stage of the probe. He also wrote that his office believed they had enough evidence from other sources.

The Trump Campaign’s Response To Russia Backing Trump

The report cited numerous news reports about links between Trump’s campaign and Russia, and recited how Trump responded to reports that Russia was involved in the WikiLeaks release of emails hacked from the DNC by denying he’d done business in Russia. But Mueller noted that wasn’t true, since the Trump Organization had been trying to do business there through June 2016. Cohen told investigators that when he asked Trump about the denial, Trump replied, “Why mention it if it is not a deal?”

Campaign aides “reacted with enthusiasm” to the WikiLeaks release, according to the report, citing information investigators learned from former deputy campaign chair Rick Gates and former campaign and “Newman,” presumably referring to former White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman; there did not appear to be another reference to “Newman” in the report.”

Michael Flynn

Mueller’s report went over much of what was already known about Flynn’s contacts with now-former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak from documents in Flynn’s criminal case. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about conversations with Kislyak during the presidential transition period about Russia’s response to sanctions that the Obama administration had announced.

The report confirms that Flynn was in touch with K.T. McFarland about his conversations with Kislyak; McFarland, who did not face criminal charges, served as deputy national security adviser in the early months of the Trump administration. McFarland told investigators that she thought someone may have told Trump that Flynn was talking to Kislyak, but there wasn’t evidence that Trump knew what exactly they discussed.

Trump was briefed on the Justice Department’s concerns about Flynn’s interactions with Kislyak and a denial by Vice President Mike Pence that Flynn and Kislyak had discussed sanctions. Then-chief of staff Reince Preibus told investigators that Trump was angry with Flynn and said, “not again, this guy, this stuff.”

Mueller noted that when Trump told Comey that he hoped Comey could “let Flynn go,” Comey understood that as a directive to close the FBI investigation into Flynn. Mueller wrote that the instruction reflected the president’s awareness that Flynn could face criminal prosecution, but it wasn’t clear how much of a personal stake Trump had in Flynn’s fate — the evidence was inconclusive about how much Trump actually knew about what Flynn had done.

Trump’s Reaction To The Russia Probe

After Sessions recused from the Russia investigation, Mueller reported that the White House was already worried about the possibility of being seen as obstructing the probe — he quoted internal notes from the White House counsel’s office on March 2, 2017, that read: “No contact w/Sessions” and “No comms / Serious concerns about obstruction.” The report summarized Trump’s immediate anger with Sessions for recusing, which was already well-documented in news reports.

Several days later, Annie Donaldson, who was McGahn’s chief of staff at the time, wrote in her notes, “POTUS in panic/chaos … Need binders to put in front of POTUS. (1) All things related to Russia.”

The report described increasing frustration among Trump and several top aides about Comey, as well as the president’s directives that the intelligence community publicly push back on the idea that the president was tied to the Russian election interference. Mueller wrote that Trump’s requests to intelligence officials were a potential obstructive act, but he found that witnesses had different memories about their interactions with Trump, and that none of the officials interpreted them as instructions to “improperly interfere” with the probe.

Comey’s Firing

The report describes how Trump decided to fire Comey before getting advice from the Justice Department, but initially said publicly that he was doing so only after getting guidance from Sessions and Rosenstein. Days before Trump fired Comey on May 9, 2017, Trump dictated ideas for a letter about firing Comey to senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, and Miller prepared a letter. When Trump told other advisor he planned to fire Comey and that Miller had researched his authority to do so, McGahn urged Trump to consult with the Justice Department.

When Rosenstein met with Trump to discuss Comey’s firing, Trump told Rosenstein to “put the Russia stuff in the memo,” according to notes that a DOJ official took based on Rosenstein’s description of the meeting. Rosenstein tried to push back, and later told colleagues that his reasons for firing Comey were “not [the President’s] reasons.”

Donaldson took notes saying that the White House counsel’s office believed Trump’s original letter, the one he drafted with Miller, should “[n]ot [see the] light of day.” In a footnote, Mueller wrote that Donaldson also wrote, ‘[i]s this the beginning of the end?”, since she worried that the circumstances of Comey’s firing would end Trump’s presidency.

Trump didn’t like the press coverage of Comey’s firing, and Mueller wrote that the White House told the Justice Department it wanted to release a statement saying Rosenstein made the call to fire Comey. Rosenstein told DOJ officials that he wouldn’t be part of a “false story.”

Mueller wrote that firing Comey would be obstruction if it interfered with the investigation and that Trump’s public comments after firing Comey calling the probe a “witch hunt” and asking, “when does it end?” could affect how Comey’s successor handled the investigation. But he also pointed to evidence that Comey’s departure didn’t affect the course of the probe, including Trump’s decision to appoint Comey’s former deputy, Andrew McCabe, as interim director; Trump would later turn on McCabe and agitate for his firing as well. Sessions fired McCabe in March 2018.

Mueller wrote that the evidence showed Trump wanted Comey to publicly announce he wasn’t under investigation for several possible reasons, including that he believed it was interfering with his duties, but also to protect himself against investigation into his campaign. Mueller highlighted the fact that Trump and the White House at first pushed a “pretextual reason” for firing Comey.

“The initial reliance on a pretextual justification could support an inference that the President had concerns about providing the real reason for the firing, although the evidence does not resolve whether those concerns were personal, political, or both,” Mueller wrote.

Trump’s Efforts To Remove Mueller

When Trump learned that Rosenstein had appointed Mueller as special counsel on May 17, 2017, Trump “slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m fucked,” according to notes taken by Jody Hunt, who was Sessions’s chief of staff and now runs the Civil Division at the Justice Department.

“Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me,” Trump said, according to Hunt’s notes.

Former White House official Hope Hicks told investigators the only other time she’d seen Trump so upset was after the release of the Access Hollywood tape during the campaign, which featured a recording of Trump bragging about grabbing women “by the pussy,” among other things.

Mueller wrote about pushback Trump got from his advisers and from the Justice Department when he tried to argue that Mueller had conflicts of interest that would prevent him from serving as special counsel. The report confirms that Trump called McGahn in June 2017 — after news reports revealed Mueller was investigating possible obstruction by Trump — and told him Mueller had to be removed, and to have Rosenstein say that Mueller was conflicted.

McGahn told investigators he did not intend to act on the president’s request and was prepared to resign if pushed to do so. He didn’t tell Trump he planned to resign, though, and the next time he saw the president, Trump didn’t ask if McGahn had actually called Rosenstein.

Mueller wrote that notwithstanding Trump’s denials that he told McGahn to have Mueller fired, there was “substantial evidence” that was what Trump did. McGahn was a “credible witness with no motive to lie or exaggerate given the position he held in the White House,” Mueller wrote. If Trump just wanted McGahn to bring the conflict issue to DOJ’s attention — something Trump had already done — he wouldn’t have acted with such urgency in repeatedly calling McGahn Mueller wrote.