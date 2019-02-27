“In His Way, He Was Telling Me To Lie”: Michael Cohen Will Testify On Trump Moscow Cover-Up

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former attorney, plans to tell Congress on Wednesday he lied to them after Trump told him — “in his way” — to conceal negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

“Mr. Trump did not directly tell me to lie to Congress. That’s not how he operates. In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing,” Cohen will tell the House Oversight Committee in a public hearing, according to a copy of his prepared remarks first obtained by Politico, and confirmed by a source close to Cohen who added that his final testimony might not precisely mirror prepared remarks.

“In his way, he was telling me to lie,” Cohen will say.

Cohen pleaded guilty in November to lying to Congress about when discussions related to the Trump Tower Moscow deal ended, both in testimony and in a two-page statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, noted that Cohen’s false claim that the project discussions concluded in January 2016 was an attempt to “minimize links between the Moscow Project and Individual 1” — which Cohen confirms is Trump — “in hopes of limiting the ongoing Russia investigations.”

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly and vehemently denied having any business interests in Russia. But BuzzFeed News reported in January that he in fact received at least 10 updates about the plans, and then directed Cohen to lie to Congress about when those negotiations ended in order to obscure his own involvement.

Mueller’s office issued a statement disputing unspecified elements of that report. “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” it said.

In a statement, BuzzFeed News spokesperson Matt Mittenthal said Cohen’s expected public testimony “reaffirms what he claimed in private to investigators, as we reported last month: President Trump directed him to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in the heat of the 2016 campaign.”

A spokesperson for Mueller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cohen’s lawyers have said in court filings that he acted out of “fierce loyalty” to Trump. “[T]he conduct was intended to benefit Client-1, in accordance with Client-1’s directives,” they wrote.



Cohen's prepared remarks do not included copies of documents he refers to, but they highlight the centrality of the Moscow project — and Cohen’s belief, stated to Mueller and now restated to Congress — that Trump was directing him to lie about it.

According to his prepared remarks, Cohen will apologize for lying to Congress, and note that at that time, he was trying to protect the president.

Cohen says that between January and June 2016, Trump asked him at least six times, “How’s it going in Russia?” in reference to the project.

Cohen also alleges that Trump’s personal lawyers “reviewed and edited” his false statement to Congress “before [he] gave it.”

“To be clear: Mr. Trump knew of and directed the Trump Moscow negotiations throughout the campaign and lied about it,” Cohen says. “He lied about it because he never expected to win the election. He also lied about it because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars on the Moscow real estate project.