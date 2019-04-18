Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Report Will Be Released Today

Democrats have vowed to press for documents and other underlying materials from Mueller's investigation beyond the final report. Barr confirmed to Congress that there are ongoing investigations related to Mueller's work, which will be picked up by other Justice Department offices. Barr is scheduled to testify about Mueller's report in blockbuster, back-to-back House and Senate hearings next month, and a top House Republican has already called on Democrats to ask Mueller himself to appear.

The public release of the report concludes Mueller's nearly two-year tenure as special counsel, but it by no means ends the political maelstrom around Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, Trump's campaign, and the president's actions during the course of Mueller's investigation.

The Justice Department plans to deliver copies of the report on CDs to Congress between 11 a.m. and noon, and then will publish it online. Democrats have blasted Barr for holding a press conference before releasing the report, and are already demanding public testimony from Mueller, who will not be in attendance on Thursday.

Trump’s personal lawyers read the redacted report already, and the president did not use his executive privilege to add redactions, Barr said.

At a news conference before the report was released to the public, Attorney General Bill Barr, without providing specific evidence from the report, said that the “bottom line” was that Mueller “confirmed that the Russian government sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election, but did not find that the trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes.”

The report, which is expected to be nearly 400 pages, details the special counsel's findings about Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election and lays out the evidence that Mueller's team gathered on the question of whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice during the investigation.

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department on Thursday will release special counsel Robert Mueller's long-awaited full report, although parts of it are redacted and will remain out of the public eye for now.

We believe the only way to begin restoring public trust in the handling of the Special Counsel’s investigation is for Special Counsel Mueller himself to provide public testimony in the House and Senate as soon as possible. The American people deserve to hear the truth.

The Justice Department is expected to face challenges on multiple fronts to Barr's redactions in the report, as well as demands to release more information and documents from the investigation. There are already two lawsuits seeking copies of Mueller's report and other related materials under the Freedom of Information Act, and the groups that sued — BuzzFeed News is one of them — can use the litigation to contest redactions before a judge.

US District Judge Reggie Walton, the federal judge in Washington, DC, presiding over both cases, said in court this week that he planned to move quickly on the legal fight over redactions once the report was out. He floated the possibility that in order to rule on whether the Justice Department had appropriately kept information secret under public records laws, he'd need to see the unredacted version of the report. He also said Barr had "created an environment" that caused a significant portion of the American public to question whether the government was being fully transparent.

In a court filing on Wednesday in the criminal case brought by Mueller's office and federal prosecutors against longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, the government revealed that it planned to make another version of the Mueller report "without certain redactions" available to a limited number of members of Congress. Prosecutors wrote that they had blacked out certain information in the report about Stone's case to comply with a gag order entered by the judge, but also indicated other information would be unredacted as well — the filing didn't specify what that other information was about, however.

How We Got Here

Mueller was appointed in May 2017. By the time Mueller and his team of nearly 20 current and former prosecutors were finished, more than three dozen people and companies had been indicted, including Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone. No one was charged with knowingly working with the Russians.

Attorney General Bill Barr announced on March 22 that Mueller had finished his investigation and submitted his final report to Barr. It was then up to Barr to decide what to release, and when.

Two days later, Barr publicly released a four-page letter that he sent to members of Congress offering his summary of Mueller's "principal conclusions." Barr wrote that Mueller's office did not find evidence that Trump or anyone associated with his campaign "conspired or coordinated with" the Russian government to influence the election.

Mueller's team also gathered information on whether Trump obstructed justice, but Barr told Congress that the special counsel did not reach a conclusion, instead turning over the information they'd collected to Barr and leaving it up to him to decide whether Trump committed a crime. Barr told Congress that the report presented evidence on both sides, and that Mueller wrote that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it does not exonerate him."

Ultimately, Barr concluded that the evidence was "not sufficient to establish" that Trump committed obstruction. Barr noted that Mueller's team did not find evidence that Trump committed "an underlying crime" with respect to the 2016 campaign, and that related to whether Trump could have had the intent to obstruct the investigation. To prove an obstruction case, Barr wrote, prosecutors would have to show that a defendant acted with "corrupt intent."

Although Mueller's office is winding down — he technically is still special counsel — there are signs that pieces of his probe are ongoing. Former deputy Trump campaign chair Rick Gates, who also worked on Trump's inauguration, hasn't been sentenced yet as he continues to cooperate with any federal investigators who want his help. The grand jury convened by Mueller hasn't been disbanded, and two court fights over contested grand jury subpoenas are still going.

Trump repeatedly cited Barr's March 24 letter summarizing Mueller's conclusions as proof of exoneration. On Monday he tweeted: "Mueller, and the A.G. based on Mueller findings (and great intelligence), have already ruled No Collusion, No Obstruction." Mueller did not reach a conclusion on obstruction, however, and, even according to Barr's letter, wrote that his report did not "exonerate" the president.

