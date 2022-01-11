 Skip To Content
Kanye West Is Apparently “Still Pursuing” Kim Kardashian Just Days After Julia Fox Gushed Over Their New Relationship And Posed For Photos On His Donda Instagram Account

Kanye and Julia reportedly only met because he flew to Miami in the hope of bumping into Kim — but Kim is doing everything she can to avoid her ex-husband.

By Stephanie Soteriou

Picture of Stephanie Soteriou Stephanie Soteriou BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 11, 2022, at 10:44 a.m. ET

Kanye West — who legally changed his name to Ye last year — is apparently “still pursuing” Kim Kardashian despite very publicly moving on from his marriage with Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Julia confirmed their whirlwind romance with a detailed blog post last week after they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve. She said that Ye had surprised her with a “hotel suite full of clothes” on their second date — and even “directed an entire photoshoot” by snapping photos of her in the middle of her favorite New York restaurant while other diners “cheered.”

Gotham / GC Images

The new relationship marked a surprising change in attitude from Ye, who has been publicly trying to win Kim back after she filed for divorce in February following six years of marriage.

George Pimentel / Getty Images

This is despite Kim reportedly moving on with Pete Davidson, whom she was first linked to in October and even jetted to the Bahamas with on vacation last week.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In fact, just weeks after Kim and Pete were first said to be dating, Ye opened up about his marriage in an episode of the Drink Champs podcast, where he insisted that he’d “never seen the divorce papers.”

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

He spent the rest of the month suggesting that he and Kim were going to reunite in various interviews, as well as admitting to doing things that were "not acceptable" during their marriage.

David Livingston / Getty Images

In one interview he claimed that God would bring him and Kim back together. And in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving, he revealed that reuniting with his estranged wife was all he thinks about.

Then in December, Ye reworked the lyrics of his 2010 hit “Runaway” during a Los Angeles concert, begging Kim to give their marriage another go as he sang: “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” before adding, “more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

The following day, on Dec. 10, Kim filed to become "legally single," telling the courts that "no counseling or reconciliation effort" would fix her marriage, and that Ye had failed to respond to several requests to officially "terminate" their relationship.

Jackson Lee / GC Images

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Ye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021,” she said in the filing. “I have requested several times that [Ye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [Ye] has not responded to my request.”


This petition appeared to be the turning point for Ye, who reportedly decided to start “embracing the single life” as he was spotted hanging out with multiple different women over the festive season.

Pierre Suu / GC Images

But he quickly settled his sights on Julia after their New Year’s Eve meeting — even though Page Six reports that he only went to Miami that night in the hopes of bumping into Kim, who originally planned to be there with Pete.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

The publication goes on to say that Ye then caught wind of Kim and Pete’s January vacation, which was originally planned for the Dominican Republic but Kim changed the location to avoid her ex-husband.

A source said: “Kim had planned to go to the Dominican Republic with Pete just after New Year, but Kanye somehow got wind of it, and so she secretly changed the destination to the Bahamas.”

Page Six states that Kanye is “still pursuing” Kim, despite “flaunting” his new relationship with Julia, with an insider calling the romance “a desperate play for attention.”

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

On Jan. 6, Julia confirmed she and Ye's new relationship in a blog post for Interview magazine, where she detailed their romance so far alongside a series of extremely intimate photographs of the pair.

Gotham / GC Images

Confirming they’d first met less than a week earlier, Julia wrote: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

Dominik Bindl / WireImage

She went on to reveal that after their second date he surprised her with a “hotel suite full of clothes,” with fans quick to recall that Kanye overhauled Kim's style in a similar way when they began dating back in 2012.

E!

Ye famously reduced Kim to tears when he threw away items from her wardrobe that didn’t get his seal of approval before gifting her a pile of new designer clothes. 

Over the weekend, Julia showed off her new look by posing for a photo that was shared on Ye's Donda Creative Instagram account. The sultry image showed the star wearing a satin trench coat and push-up bustier as she lounged against the hood of a car.

Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

The social media page is named after Kanye’s late mom and the bio reads: “Galvanizing Creative Thinkers.”

But it turns out that this isn't the first time Julia has appeared on an Instagram account affiliated with Kimye.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

People have revealed that she actually modeled for Skims — Kim's clothing brand — back in 2019.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/skims/?hl=en

The photos of Julia in the company’s Summer Mesh Collection were posted to Skims' official page after Kim reportedly “gifted Fox some of the pieces for her to wear on Instagram.”

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/skims/?hl=en

The development comes after it was revealed that Julia admitted to being a “die-hard, OG” fan of the Kardashians just two weeks before she and Ye met.

Paul Archuleta / WireImage

She discussed her obsession with Kim’s entire family on her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Dec. 18

In the recording, Julia said she could remember the exact moment Kim and Ye confirmed their divorce in February last year, before excitedly asking her cohost Niki Takesh: “Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?”

Kevin Mazur

She later discussed the family’s E! show coming to an end, admitting: “I’m gonna miss Keeping Up. I’ve been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007, like when watching it was embarrassing. I like, wanted them to be my family.”

Jeff Vespa / WireImage

And Julia's love for the Kardashians could explain why she's been recently caught liking Kim's Instagram posts while dating Ye — including one shared last week alongside the caption “The best is yet to be.”

Raymond Hall / GC Images

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kanye West’s representatives for comment.

