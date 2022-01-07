You know Scott Disick: business mogul, close friend/nearabout family member of the Kardashians, and king of making hilariously risqué jokes Presley Ann / Getty Images

Love him or hate him, there’s no doubt that Scott’s sense of humor is a hit among fans, with his straightforward remarks over Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 14-year run often leaving viewers in stitches. Scott Barbour / Getty Images

In line with his commentary, Scott’s sassy Instagram exchanges with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the KarJenner bunch have landed him at the center of public attention time and again. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @commentsbycelebs

Well, much to the delight of his audience, Scott has once again made a very cheeky jab on Instagram — and it just so happened to be at Kim Kardashian, and in the comments of her latest post. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, who she’s officially been dating since November. As you might’ve seen, Kim has spent the past few days on a little getaway to the Bahamas withPete Davidson, who she’s officially been dating since November. Karwai Tang / WireImage

While paparazzi photos of the pair have been making the rounds since they jetted off, Kim and Pete themselves have kept the whole thing relatively low-key. Gotham / GC Images

So, when Kim finally posted a selfie from the trip, it wasn’t long before Scott hopped into the comments to make an eyebrow-raising remark. David Livingston / Getty Images

“sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the photo of herself lying out in a bikini, enjoying the holiday sun. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian

Scott commented, “Damn! Where’s the tripod!”— which many fans quickly understood as a reference to Pete’s penis. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @commentsbycelebs

For those who’d like an explanation of the term: urban dictionary via commentsbycelebs / Via Instagram.com

If you didn’t know, Pete’s... third leg has become a bit of a talking point on the internet in recent years, namely after his ex Ariana Grande hinted at its size when they dated back in 2018. Gotham / GC Images

After a fan on Twitter asked the singer “ how long ” Pete is — and quickly clarified that they meant an interlude on her album titled after her then-fiancé — Ariana replied, “like 10 inches?... oh fuck... i mean... like a lil over a minute.” Take from that what you will!

And ever since Pete started dating Kim — and after famously being romantically linked to many of Hollywood’s biggest names — the jokes about his sizable package have only circulated more. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Along with the lighthearted quips, however, Kim and Pete have also faced some pretty harsh criticism around their relationship since they were first linked back in October. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kimkardashian

If you needed a quick reminder, the pair’s romance was seemingly instigated by their joint SNL appearance that month. They’ve since been pictured on a series of dates, with Pete even hanging out with Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, who is reportedly “already obsessed” with him. SNL / Via youtube.com

And though the two have kept quiet about their apparent relationship, Kim recently found herself caught in an awkward encounter when she was approached by a fan who — for whatever reason — made a stark comparison between Pete and her ex husband, Kanye West. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While Kim was on a movie date with Pete last month, she was faced by a fan who told her directly, “Yo Kim, Kanye’s way better, I’m not even gon’ hold you.” Fan tells Kim Kardashian that “Kanye’s way better” as she leaves movie theater with Pete Davidson. Twitter: @PopCrave

Kim appeared to ignore the fan and instead walked straight past and hasn’t addressed the encounter since. Unsurprisingly, the exchange was met with tons of scrutiny online, being quickly labeled as “unnecessary” and “rude.”



As for Kanye himself, he hasn’t seemed too happy about Kim and Pete’s new romance either. Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

Kanye — otherwise known as Ye — spent several weeks publicly pleading for a reconciliation with his ex, most recently begging her to “ run right back ” to him onstage on Dec. 9. Kanye West sends a message to Kim Kardashian. Twitter: @ComplexMusic

Meanwhile, according to reports published in November, Kanye told Kim that her PDA with Pete “doesn’t look good” in the “ eyes of God ” — around the same time that he shocked fans by claiming he’d “ never even seen ” their divorce papers while repeatedly insisting that Kim is “still [his] wife.” Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom

However, despite Kanye’s recent efforts to win his ex back, it looks like things have taken a turn for the rapper recently with a new romantic connection. Neil Mockford / GC Images

Donda artist was pictured out on several occasions with actor Julia Fox over the past week, After theartist was pictured out on several occasions with actor Julia Fox over the past week, news broke on Jan. 3 that the two are officially dating. Axelle / FilmMagic

Days later on Jan. 6, Julia herself confirmed the news while opening up about their whirlwind romance in an exclusive essay with Interview magazine, which also featured a bunch of PDA-heavy pictures of the pair. Gotham / GC Images