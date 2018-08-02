Ohio State Is Under Fire For Not One But Two Scandals. Here's What You Need To Know. The scandals have raised questions about whether current and former school officials knew about alleged misconduct and failed to do anything about it. Twitter

Ohio State University is currently investigating two unrelated abuse scandals that have increasingly raised questions about how much current and former officials at the school knew about allegations of misconduct. AP Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer and former assistant wrestling coach and US Rep. Jim Jordan

On Wednesday, developments in both cases, which involve sexual abuse allegations against a former wrestling team doctor and allegations of domestic violence against a recently fired assistant football coach.

Let's break down the two scandals: Ohio State University via AP Richard Strauss in 1978.

In April, Ohio State announced it was conducting an investigation into allegations that former wrestling team doctor Richard Strauss sexually abused students throughout his nearly 20-year career. Since then, more than 100 former students and student athletes have claimed that Strauss touched them inappropriately during appointments and, in the case of the athletes, frequently watched them shower. Strauss, who worked at Ohio State from the mid-1970s through the late 1990s, killed himself in 2005.

Several former wrestlers have also said that US Rep. Jim Jordan, who was an assistant wrestling coach at the university from 1987 to 1995, knew of Strauss's actions and did nothing to stop the alleged abuse. Evan Vucci / AP

Jordan, a Republican, has emphatically denied any knowledge of Strauss's behavior, and has implied that investigators have Democratic ties and are conspiring against him. On Wednesday, NBC News reported that another former OSU wrestling coach, Russ Hellickson, recently reached out to two former students and asked them to defend Jordan. “I’m sorry you got caught up in the media train,” Hellickson wrote in a July 4 text to former OSU wrestler Dunyasha Yetts obtained by NBC News. “If you think the story got told wrong about Jim, you could probably write a statement for release that tells your story and corrects what you feel bad about. I can put you in contact with someone who would release it.” Yetts told NBC News that Hellickson called him later and said he was under pressure from Jordan to make “a bold statement to defend" the congressman. Hellickson and Yetts did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment. A spokesperson for Jordan did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment. In a statement to NBC News, Jordan spokesperson Ian Fury said that other former coaches have similarly denied knowing about the doctor's abuse. "Many wrestlers have echoed those comments and support for the Congressman," Fury continued. "Why are they all saying the same thing? Because it’s the truth. Of course we encouraged folks to speak the truth.”

Also on Wednesday, OSU announced that football coach Urban Meyer has been placed on administrative leave after a report claimed he knew about domestic abuse allegations against a member of his coaching staff in 2015. Ralph Freso / AP

Meyer fired his assistant coach Zach Smith last week after an Ohio judge issued a domestic violence protection order that forbids Smith from getting within 500 feet of his ex-wife. Then on Wednesday, longtime college football writer Brett McMurphy reported on Facebook that Meyer knew about domestic abuse allegations against Smith three years ago. Smith's now ex-wife, Courtney Smith, told McMurphy she had informed Meyer's wife Shelley about the abuse and believed Shelley had told the head coach about it. “Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban,” Courtney told McMurphy. “I said, ‘That’s fine, you should tell Urban.’ I know Shelley did everything she could.” In a statement Wednesday, OSU said that it was investigating the allegations regarding Meyer and that he will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the probe. "We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible," the statement said. In a statement issued by the university, Meyer said he agreed that his taking leave during the investigation "will facilitate its completion." "This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction," Meyer said. "I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter." During the investigation, offensive coordinator Ryan Day will serve as acting head coach for the Buckeyes, who have won two conference titles under Meyer. The scandals come on the heels of other high-profile cases of misconduct at universities and in athletics. Dozens of women have accused former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall of molesting them during appointments. And Larry Nassar, a former physician for the US Olympic gymnastics team and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse in January.