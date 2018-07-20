More Than 100 Former Students Have Accused An Ohio State University Doctor Of Sexual Misconduct

The doctor's 20-year career at the university is under investigation in a scandal that also includes a lawmaker.

More than 100 former students at Ohio State University allege sexual misconduct by a school doctor over the course of 20 years, officials said Friday.



Student athletes who were part of 14 different teams, patients at the college's student health center, and patients at the doctor's private practice allege Richard Strauss touched them inappropriately during medical appointments and, in the case of the athletes, watched them shower many times, according to the university's statement. Strauss, who worked at Ohio State from 1978 to 1998, killed himself in 2005.

The university began investigating Strauss's conduct in April, and investigators have so far interviewed more than 200 students and staff. More than 100 students have "firsthand accounts" of Strauss's misconduct, officials said.