Former Gymnastics Doctor Sentenced To 40 To 175 Years For Sexually Abusing Young Athletes

More than 100 women, many of them US gymnasts, delivered victim impact statements during Larry Nassar's sentencing.

Larry Nassar, the former USA gymnastics coach who sexually abused young athletes under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years behind bars on Wednesday.



“I just signed your death warrant,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said. "You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again."



Nassar pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual abuse for molesting young athletes. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.



Aquilina handed down her sentence — met with applause when court adjourned — at the end of a powerful seven-day hearing where 168 people emotionally confronted Nassar about his abuse of mostly young, teenage girls.

Many who came forward were training as high-level gymnasts. Some were Olympic gold medal winners. Others were tearful family members, devastated coaches, and advocates for survivors of sexual abuse. Most used their names publicly, while several dozen chose to remain anonymous.

The last day of the hearing at the Ingham County Courthouse in Michigan was filled with moving statements, a gripping monologue by the judge, and comments from Nassar himself. At times, people in the courtroom gasped in shock or shouted at the disgraced doctor, wearing a blue prison jumpsuit.

The final survivor to speak on Wednesday was Rachael Denhollander, the person who first spoke out about Nassar's abuse in a 2016 IndyStar investigation.

Denhollander requested the judge to give Nassar the maximum sentence, asking, "How much is a little girl worth?"

Nassar tried to pause and turn away from the judge several times during his address, but she ordered him to continue.

"Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect on myself and has shaken me to my core," he said to his dozens of victims. "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."



Aquilina questioned the sincerity of Nassar's statement by reading from a letter he submitted to the court last week saying he wasn't sure he could mentally handle the number of victim impact statements.

Aquilina read a section of the letter in which Nassar wrote he is a good doctor because his patients came back to him repeatedly for treatment.

"The media convinced them everything I did was wrong," he wrote in his letter.

"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," the letter continued as people in the courtroom burst into disbelieving laughter.