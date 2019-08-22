Karamo Brown From "Queer Eye" Is Being Dragged For Defending Sean Spicer, His "Dancing With The Stars" Castmate

Brown, the star of a show advocating for the LGBTQ community, is under fire for defending Spicer, the dishonest spokesperson for an anti-gay administration.

Karamo Brown, the culture guru on Netflix's Queer Eye, is being criticized for defending his fellow Dancing With the Stars cast member Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary who repeatedly lied to the public on behalf of President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Access on Wednesday, Brown gushed about how he was "most excited to meet" the former White House official. "People would look at us and think that we're polar opposites," Brown told the outlet. "But I'm a big believer that if you can talk to someone and meet in the middle, you can learn about each other and help each other both grow." Brown said that he and Spicer had been in conversation "all day" Wednesday, calling him a "good guy, really sweet guy."

"There is NOTHING to 'meet halfway in the middle about,'" one person said. "We aren't negotiating half human rights sir."

"He willingly spread disinformation," another said, who added that Spicer was not a "good guy."

In a since-deleted tweet, the Queer Eye host responded to writer Evan Ross Katz, who'd pressed him on his decision to defend Spicer.

"Here’s Karamo Brown calling Sean Spicer 'a good guy; a really sweet guy' cause what’s morality, really?" Ross said on Twitter.

To which Brown said, "I honestly can't stand people like you who post things like this ... We fight harder than your ass ever has for people of color and members of the LGBTQIA community." It appears Brown has resorted to blocking people who try to engage with him on the matter. Representatives for Brown did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

On his Twitter, Brown maintained his stance that the "only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us." This isn't the first time Brown has been the subject of criticism for associating with members of Trump's circle. In April 2018, he went to an arts funding event held by Karen Pence, the wife of the vice president. That prompted Queer Eye cast member Jonathan Van Ness to jokingly mock Brown. “She doesn’t like you, girl. She don’t like us,” Van Ness said to Brown about Pence during an interview with Vulture. (In another discussion about the Colorado Christian baker case, Van Ness also told Vulture he had no time for conservatives who have worked to oppose the LGBTQ community.)

