Jonathan Van Ness Schooled His Fellow "Queer Eye" Hosts About That Gay Wedding Cake Case

"I would. I want to know what that’s about," Porowski said.

"I want to know about who your parents were, how you were raised. I want to know, if this person were vetted, if there’s a willingness. Then I want to know about where that willingness is coming from."

Similarly, Bobby Berk, the interior designer in the group, likened this situation to firefighter Jeremy from Season 1 of the show, saying he had been hesitant about letting the guys into his world due to his religious community.

"Before the show, he was almost reluctant to do it because he felt the same way," Berk said. "And then after meeting us, we were humanized in his eyes."

Karamo Brown also chimed in, saying it was in that spirit that he had decided to meet with the staff of Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence.