Everyone Kanye follows has blacked out their profile picture. Kim has also just blacked hers out as well.

So many were quick to flood Twitter with speculation that it was Kanye behind the mystery outfit.

KANYE AND KIM KARDASHIAN ARE UP TO SOMETHING AND I DONT KNOW WHAT #MetGala2021

However, although Kanye wasn’t at the highly anticipated event, he reportedly still played an important role in Kim’s outfit.

E! News reported that not only did Kanye first introduce Kim to Gvasalia, but he also gave Kim the courage to wear the daring look.

At both of the previous listening events, the 44-year-old rapper caused a stir with some of his lyrics that appeared to be about Kim, who sat in the audience with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In an emotional conversation with her sisters Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, Kim sobbed while opening up about how unhappy she'd been for years.

“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she cried. “I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years. ... I feel like a fucking failure that it’s [my] third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” Kim said.

“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she continued. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”