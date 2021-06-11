E!

KUWTK has been the one constant in my life through the transformative decade between my twenties and thirties. It’s seen me through some of the best and worst times, provided me with escapism, made me laugh and cry. Through ups and downs, heartbreak and happiness, the Kardashians were always there as I found a foothold in adulthood. They’ve also shaped my professional life, too — Kim married Kris Humphries within weeks of me starting my first job in journalism, and my obsession with the entire family has defined my work ever since.

I know that the Kardashians will still exist on social media, and in some form on Hulu , but I feel bereft at the thought of never again experiencing the excitement of a new season of KUWTK. It feels surreal to know I’ll never get to see them addressing a scandal I’ve spent months reporting on or share in their most joyful moments. It's no overstatement to say I can’t imagine life without KUWTK, and I don’t know what the future holds without it. But I do know that this episode — with its wrapping up of storylines, references to the past, and that masterful final scene — was the perfect way to say goodbye.



