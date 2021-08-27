If you’ve logged into any social media at all in the past 24 hours, you’ll probably have seen that Kanye West’s latest Donda album listening party has taken the internet by storm.

Given that last night’s event marked the third listening event for the long-awaited album, there’s no doubt that it was very highly anticipated. However, it’s safe to say that Kim Kardashian appearing on stage in a wedding dress wasn't quite what everyone was expecting.

During the final song of the night, the 44-year-old rapper was joined on stage by none other than his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, wearing a Balenciaga couture wedding dress and face-concealing veil.

What’s more, pictures and videos of the two later surfaced that show the pair holding hands, sparking further speculation about their current relationship status.

Soooo are Kim and Kanye back together or was that just for the performance art?

While Kim has remained silent on the subject of her appearance at the listening party so far, her sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian haven’t.

Kylie shared a series of pictures to her Instagram stories that show Kanye smiling on stage at Kim in her wedding attire, while Khloé’s supportive tweets appeared to refer to the pair as well.

“I honestly can’t do this anymore,” she sobbed. “I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years. ... I feel like a fucking failure that it’s [my] third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

During an emotional conversation with her sisters Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, Kim wept while speaking about how unhappy she'd been in her marriage.

“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” she told Kris.

“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she continued. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”