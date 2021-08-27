Kim Kardashian Wore A Wedding Dress At Kanye West’s Latest Album Listening Party To Re-Create Their Wedding Weeks After He Claimed She’s “Still In Love With Him”
At Thursday night’s Donda event, Kanye West shocked fans by sharing the stage with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who was dressed in a Balenciaga wedding dress and a face-concealing veil, moments before the pair were pictured holding hands outside.
No, this isn’t 2014 again. But yes: Kim Kardashian West, in a wedding dress, with Kanye West.
If you’ve logged into any social media at all in the past 24 hours, you’ll probably have seen that Kanye West’s latest Donda album listening party has taken the internet by storm.
Given that last night’s event marked the third listening event for the long-awaited album, there’s no doubt that it was very highly anticipated. However, it’s safe to say that Kim Kardashian appearing on stage in a wedding dress wasn't quite what everyone was expecting.
During the final song of the night, the 44-year-old rapper was joined on stage by none other than his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, wearing a Balenciaga couture wedding dress and face-concealing veil.
The former couple — who were married for seven years before Kim filed for divorce back in February citing “irreconcilable differences” — shocked fans as Kim walked toward Kanye as if walking down the aisle, during a song titled “No Child Left Behind.”
According to TMZ, Kim was “happy to do it for Kanye and the event, which was so important to him.”
What’s more, pictures and videos of the two later surfaced that show the pair holding hands, sparking further speculation about their current relationship status.
While Kim has remained silent on the subject of her appearance at the listening party so far, her sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian haven’t.
Kylie shared a series of pictures to her Instagram stories that show Kanye smiling on stage at Kim in her wedding attire, while Khloé’s supportive tweets appeared to refer to the pair as well.
Khloé appeared to call Kim’s appearance at the event “insanely beautiful,” adding that she’d “never seen anything this sick.”
Notably, last night wasn't the first time Kim has raised eyebrows by appearing at a Donda event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been at the center of public attention lately after attending each of her estranged husband’s previous album listening parties — the first of which was held in July and marked the first time the pair had been pictured in the same place since she filed for divorce.
At the first event, Kanye reportedly fell to his knees and wept while singing about “losing his family” during a song titled "Love Unconditionally” — which many assumed was in reference to Kim and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who were seated in the audience.
Then, just a month later at the second event, Kanye took to the stage with more head-scratching lyrics that, again, appeared to be about Kim, and suggested she still had feelings for him. He rapped: “Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me.”
What’s more, the former couple wore matching outfits at both events, which Kim showed off on social media — raising more questions about the pair’s relationship.
Since then, the former couple have been spotted enjoying a lunch date in Malibu, shortly after it was reported that Kanye had split from girlfriend of three months, Irina Shayk.
And just days later, Kim shared a cryptic Instagram caption about “love,” which sparked more speculation that the pair were perhaps rekindling their romance.
However, sources have since revealed that the exes simply have a "friendly relationship" and are committed to co-parenting.
The speculation around Kim and Kanye's relationship comes almost three months after she opened up about deciding to divorce him during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
During an emotional conversation with her sisters Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, Kim wept while speaking about how unhappy she'd been in her marriage.
And while Kim acknowledged that Kanye was "an amazing dad," she later told her mom, Kris Jenner, that she felt as though he wasn't the partner she needed to share life with.
“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” she told Kris.
“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she continued. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”
Kim went on to share that while she felt “numb and tired” from having “emotional breakdowns,” she knew she would one day be happy.
“I didn’t come this far to come this far and not be happy,” she said.
