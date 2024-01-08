Kanye West Penned A Gushing Tribute To His Wife Bianca Censori And Thanked Her For Being “The Most Amazing Stepmom” To His And Kim Kardashian’s Kids, And People Have Many Thoughts

Kanye’s recent comments have reminded people how he reacted to Pete Davidson — Kim’s then-boyfriend — being involved in his kids’ lives.

This article contains brief mention of drug misuse.

Over the weekend, Kanye West penned a tribute to his wife, Bianca Censori, in honor of her birthday.

Kanye and Bianca walking outside
For those who don’t know, Kanye, who now legally goes by Ye, has been married to Bianca since December 2022, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. They began to hang out publicly in January 2023, and TMZ also reported that they tied the knot sometime around then.

Closeup of Kanye West
Ye and Bianca’s wedding date was listed as a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was settled following a strenuous legal battle.

Ye and Kim at an event
Kim and Ye, who share four kids, were married for almost seven years before she filed for divorce from him in February 2021. Roughly eight months later, when Kim moved on with comedian Pete Davidson, Ye made it known that he didn’t approve of their new relationship at all, and proceeded to publicly feud with both Kim and Pete for months.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
One of the biggest sources of contention for Ye was the idea of Pete meeting and forming a relationship with his and Kim’s children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Speaking out on Instagram in March 2022, Ye suggested that Pete needed to “stay away” from his kids because of an inappropriate joke he’d made during a 2019 standup comedy routine, and because of his past misuse of drugs — something that the comic has been super open about throughout his career.

Fast-forward a few weeks, and Pete was photographed hanging out with Kim and Ye’s eldest daughter, North. A few months later, he was also seen with Saint — something that apparently left Ye “heartbroken,” according to sources who spoke with Hollywood Life.

Pete and Kim on the red carpet
“Kanye is still having trouble accepting that he can’t fix this and get his family back together,” an insider told the outlet. “He’s still very heartbroken and trying everything he can to stall the proceedings.”

Kim eventually opened up about her decision to introduce Pete to her kids, noting that it didn’t come about easily at all. In fact, she revealed that she made sure to wait until they’d been dating for six months, and consulted therapists before making the big step.

Closeup of Kim Kardashian
Pete and Kim’s relationship ultimately wound up being short-lived, with the pair parting ways in August 2022.

Closeup of Pete and Kim
As for Ye’s relationship with Bianca, it has been compared to his marriage with Kim numerous times — namely due to some controversial fashion choices.

Ye and Bianca Censori
On numerous occasions, Bianca has publicly sported what critics have described as “virtually naked” outfits while out and about with Ye. However, while Ye was married to Kim, he didn’t hesitate to make it known that he felt her revealing outfits were damaging to his “soul” and “spirit.”

Closeup of Ye and Kim at an event
This left people calling out the so-called double standards between Ye’s relationships with Kim and Bianca. And now, fans are having a similar discussion following Ye’s eyebrow-raising birthday tribute to Bianca.

Closeup of Ye
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ye wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Bianca Censori and Kanye West
Several internet users immediately called out Ye’s description of Bianca as “the most amazing step mom to our children,” suggesting that if Kim had said something similar about Pete while they were dating, he’d have been less than pleased.

“Imagine Kim posted our children with another guy tho,” one person commented. “You didn’t just say ‘our children’ about your ex wife’s kids,” another user said, while someone else echoed, “Our children you mean your children smh.”

Closeup of Kim Kardashian
Meanwhile, several users accused Ye of attempting to “antagonize” Kim with his caption.

“You know how pissed I would be if my man used my bday post as an attempt to antagonize his ex,” one person wrote under Hollywood Unlocked’s instagram post.

&quot;You know how pissed I would be if my man used my bday post as an attempt to antagonize his ex&quot;
“That caption is 🚨🚩 sounds like he's trying to make somebody jealous. It's shady,” another person guessed.

Closeup of Ye and Kim
“Meanwhile when Kim kids were seen with Pete Davidson social media was in a frenzy,” one more user added.

