Kanye West Penned A Gushing Tribute To His Wife Bianca Censori And Thanked Her For Being “The Most Amazing Stepmom” To His And Kim Kardashian’s Kids, And People Have Many Thoughts

This article contains brief mention of drug misuse.
Over the weekend, Kanye West penned a tribute to his wife, Bianca Censori, in honor of her birthday.
For those who don’t know, Kanye, who now legally goes by Ye, has been married to Bianca since December 2022, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. They began to hang out publicly in January 2023, and TMZ also reported that they tied the knot sometime around then.
Ye and Bianca’s wedding date was listed as a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was settled following a strenuous legal battle.
Kim and Ye, who share four kids, were married for almost seven years before she filed for divorce from him in February 2021. Roughly eight months later, when Kim moved on with comedian Pete Davidson, Ye made it known that he didn’t approve of their new relationship at all, and proceeded to publicly feud with both Kim and Pete for months.
One of the biggest sources of contention for Ye was the idea of Pete meeting and forming a relationship with his and Kim’s children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Speaking out on Instagram in March 2022, Ye suggested that Pete needed to “stay away” from his kids because of an inappropriate joke he’d made during a 2019 standup comedy routine, and because of his past misuse of drugs — something that the comic has been super open about throughout his career.
Fast-forward a few weeks, and Pete was photographed hanging out with Kim and Ye’s eldest daughter, North. A few months later, he was also seen with Saint — something that apparently left Ye “heartbroken,” according to sources who spoke with Hollywood Life.
“Kanye is still having trouble accepting that he can’t fix this and get his family back together,” an insider told the outlet. “He’s still very heartbroken and trying everything he can to stall the proceedings.”