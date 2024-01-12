Ariana Grande’s New Song “Yes, And?” Seemingly References Her Late Ex Mac Miller, The Public Obsession With Her Dating Life, And The Cruel Body-Shaming Comments She Receives

Ahead of the release of her upcoming seventh studio album, Ariana dropped the lead single this Friday, which is titled: “yes, and?”
And it’s safe to say that Ari’s new track features a bunch of apparent references to several intimate subjects — from her late ex Mac Miller, to all the buzz around her new romance with Ethan Slater, to the relentless criticism she’s received over her appearance. So, here’s a breakdown of the lyrics.
After a funky 48-second intro, the song opens with Ariana singing the line, “In case you haven't noticed / Well, everybody's tired / And healin' from somebody / Or somethin' we don't see just right.”
The chorus of the song repeats the line, “Say that shit with your chest” — which appears to be a subtle reference to Mac Miller, whom she’s referenced throughout her projects time and again since his death in September 2018.
The pair dated for a couple of years before splitting in May 2018, but they shared a strong friendship for years after meeting and collaborating in 2013 on their song, “The Way.”