Rapper Mac Miller Has Died Of A Suspected Drug Overdose

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has died. He was 26. The cause of death was not immediately known, although Variety, TMZ, and other outlets reported that a drug overdose was suspected. TMZ first reported that Miller was pronounced dead around noon on Friday after authorities received a 911 call alerting them to his house in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that Miller was found unresponsive when officials arrived and was pronounced dead at 11:52 a.m. The cause of death has not yet been determined.



ABC7-TV Los Angeles police and coroner's officials outside Miller's home Friday.

The rapper’s family said in a statement that Miller was a "bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans.” They added that they had no immediate details about his death.

Tom Corson, Co-Chairman & COO of Warner Bros. Records, which Miller was signed to, also shared a statement on behalf of the record label, saying they are "deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news." He added that Miller "was a hugely gifted and inspiring artist, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humor that touched everyone he met," and that his death "cuts short a life and a talent of huge potential, where the possibilities felt limitless." Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, had long been open about his battle with substance abuse since breaking into the rap music scene at age 18 with his 2010 mixtape K.I.D.S.

From the start, Miller built a name for himself as a consummate collaborator who allowed himself and other artists to constantly experiment on a variety of projects, like the Pink Slime mixtape he made with Pharrell Williams, the Vince Staples project Stolen Youth that he produced, and a handful of songs from artists associated with rap collectives Odd Future and Top Dawg Entertainment, including Tyler, the Creator and Schoolboy Q.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Miller performs at Exposition Park on Oct. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles.

On his own five albums, Miller grew his sound to be more soulful and psychedelic, reflecting on the changes in his life, whether it be romantic relationships or the addiction to drugs. His career had always felt like a slow burn — he did not sign a major label deal until 2014, long after his first album hit the top of the Billboard 200, but he had always been well-respected by both his peers and critics. Miller's personal struggles had never overshadowed his work as much as his 2018 breakup with singer Ariana Grande and subsequent arrest for driving under the influence. Miller had been a support system for Grande as she recovered from the terrorist attack at her show in Manchester, England, in 2017. So when the pair announced their split and Grande started dating Pete Davidson around the same time as Miller's DUI, the rapper’s fans attacked Grande for not having his back during his own struggles.

Getty Images Mac Miller and Ariana Grande perform in 2017 in Manchester, England.