Meanwhile, Ethan’s now-ex-wife, Lilly, told Page Six that she feels Ariana is “not a girl’s girl” following reports that she was left “devastated” by the divorce. “My family is just collateral damage,” she said before telling the Daily Mail , “I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him. This is what I am trying to do, and this is my only focus.”