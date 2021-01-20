Here's How TikTok Is Handling The Inauguration Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris
It's Inauguration Day, which means social media is lit up with sometimes funny and sometimes sincere takes on today's events.
As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in, TikTok did its thing. Let's take a look.
First, some people woke up with a definite spring in their step.
It's a big day!
And there was a lot to see.
Including this unsung hero who disinfected the lectern between speakers.
During the ceremonies, some viewers needed a little explanation.
Including this truly adorable little political commentator.
The Barbs were here for it.
With performances from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, it was a star-studded affair.
The outfits, of course, were a major topic of conversation.
Especially Michelle Obama's gorgeous plum ensemble.
Bernie Sanders was just being his usual self.
Then it was time for the ceremonial changing of the Wikipedia page.
And while it was an exciting day, we still have some baggage to deal with.
-
