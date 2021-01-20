 Skip To Content
Here's How TikTok Is Handling The Inauguration Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Now kiss!

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 4:13 p.m. ET

It's Inauguration Day, which means social media is lit up with sometimes funny and sometimes sincere takes on today's events.

As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in, TikTok did its thing. Let's take a look.

First, some people woke up with a definite spring in their step.

@alejandrosobrin0

IM SO EXCITED 🇺🇸💙 #fyp #foryou #biden2020 #harris2020 #inauguration2021 #xyzbca

♬ original sound - Tik Toker

It's a big day!

@brittanykmoments

#AKA #1908 #inauguration #inauguration2021

♬ original sound - Dion

And there was a lot to see.

@zoeklar

the sexual tension is too much #inauguration

♬ original sound - Zoë Klar

Including this unsung hero who disinfected the lectern between speakers.

@cadyheronsflipflops

he deserves to be hyped up! #biden #harris #inauguration #foodie #timewarpwaterfall

♬ theres ma fav white boy uwu - :)

During the ceremonies, some viewers needed a little explanation.

@camcarlyle

Make sure you explain the historical significance of today to your children 💙💙💙 #inauguration #fyp #biden2020 #bidenharris2020

♬ original sound - Cameron Carlyle

Including this truly adorable little political commentator.

@janelialejandra

My daughter watching history being made 😭 #madamvicepresident #kamalaharris #vicepresident #inauguration #biden #browngirls #bidenharris2020 #latina

♬ BROWN SKIN GIRL - Blue Ivy & SAINt JHN & Beyoncé & WizKid

The Barbs were here for it.

@thechrisklemens

INAUGURATION DAY!!!!

♬ original sound - Chris Klemens

With performances from Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, it was a star-studded affair.

@marcusmraz

#ladygaga #gay #lgbt #pride #gaga #chromatica #Inauguration #rainonme #lgbtq #ladygagafan #littlemonsters #fyp #foryourpage #foru #viral #trend #gays

♬ original sound - marcus

The outfits, of course, were a major topic of conversation.

@umeboi

#inauguration #inauguration2021 #presidentbiden #vicepresidentkamalaharris

♬ oops! - Yung Gravy

Especially Michelle Obama's gorgeous plum ensemble.

@rekcut_

Come on inauguration FIT........￼

♬ original sound - ✨Lightning ⚡️ McQueer✨
@canyoublamy

#greenscreen #michelleobama #bridgerton

♬ original sound - Amelia

Bernie Sanders was just being his usual self.

@biancaglamour

#greenscreen#inaguration#biden#bernie#her

♬ laydeees and gentelman her - sophs :3

Then it was time for the ceremonial changing of the Wikipedia page.

@ohemgee99

goodbye 45, hello 46. #fyp #foryou #biden2020 #election #funny #arianagrande

♬ positions - Ariana Grande

And while it was an exciting day, we still have some baggage to deal with.

@ohheyadam

What the inauguration feels like today. #biden #inauguration #fyp

♬ original sound - Adam Brooks


