Michelle Obama Showed Up To The Inauguration In A Plum Suit And Everyone Is Obsessed
The look, by Black American designer Sergio Hudson, also came with a gold belt.
Michelle Obama came to Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday wearing a plum suit and matching overcoat, and everyone lost their minds.
The look, by Black American designer Sergio Hudson, also came with a gold belt.
People were immediately obsessed with the fit.
Sure, Biden may be president, but Michelle's outfit made her queen.
Like I said, LOST their minds.
Some made videos of her arrival.
Everyone had a favorite part of the look.
Those CURLS.
Or her belt.
Or just basically all of it.
Memes abounded.
Honorable fashion mentions also go to Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.
The Biden girls in their matching monochrome.
And Harris herself, who wore purple to honor Shirley Chisholm.
Well done, ladies.
