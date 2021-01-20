 Skip To Content
Michelle Obama Showed Up To The Inauguration In A Plum Suit And Everyone Is Obsessed

The look, by Black American designer Sergio Hudson, also came with a gold belt.

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 11:36 a.m. ET

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Michelle Obama came to Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday wearing a plum suit and matching overcoat, and everyone lost their minds.

Melina Mara / Getty Images

People were immediately obsessed with the fit.

Not Michelle Obama doing it LIKE THIS
Myra @SussexPrincess

Not Michelle Obama doing it LIKE THIS

omg michelle obama is S-E-R-V-I-N-G!
richard @sisterariola

omg michelle obama is S-E-R-V-I-N-G!

Sure, Biden may be president, but Michelle's outfit made her queen.

My Gawd, I just feel like Michelle Obama's look gotta be sworn in for... something. Just...I've seen enough, I'm calling this the best look of the inauguration. Projected Winner 99.9% reporting.
Brandi, Kemi Talbot's Chief Of Staff 😾 @ItsTheBrandi

My Gawd, I just feel like Michelle Obama's look gotta be sworn in for... something. Just...I've seen enough, I'm calling this the best look of the inauguration. Projected Winner 99.9% reporting.

Damnit MICHELLE OBAMA LOOKS BOMB AS HELL
Abeni Jewel @AbeniJewel

Damnit MICHELLE OBAMA LOOKS BOMB AS HELL

Like I said, LOST their minds.

Literally just screaming “Michelle Obama walking down the hall!” over and over again.
R. Eric Thomas @oureric

Literally just screaming “Michelle Obama walking down the hall!” over and over again.

Some made videos of her arrival.

The music Michelle Obama needed upon arrival:
Word 2 Pop Body smokin like a big blunt @SleezeMaraj

The music Michelle Obama needed upon arrival:

Everyone had a favorite part of the look.

Those CURLS.

Michelle went down to the beauty shop and said let me get some curls for the girls
D U K E @DukeOfShade

Michelle went down to the beauty shop and said let me get some curls for the girls

MICHELLE. CMON FLIP. LETS GO CURLS. YES BELT. OKAYYY JACKET. 😍
dr toni 💙 @lovemuthonii

MICHELLE. CMON FLIP. LETS GO CURLS. YES BELT. OKAYYY JACKET. 😍

Another angle because this Sergio Hudson look on Michelle is phenomenal. The silhouette, tailoring, and movement of the garment. All with the bouncy curls and side part. *chefs kiss*. Meredith Koop (stylist) doesn’t miss. #InagurationDay
Avy WOO ✊🏽🏁💫💫💫 @AvyGaga

Another angle because this Sergio Hudson look on Michelle is phenomenal. The silhouette, tailoring, and movement of the garment. All with the bouncy curls and side part. *chefs kiss*. Meredith Koop (stylist) doesn’t miss. #InagurationDay

the BOUNCE. this BANG. yes.
denver sean. @DNVRSN

the BOUNCE. this BANG. yes.

Do you see the bounce in First Lady Michelle Obama’s curls?! Do you see that coat?! #Inauguration
Ms. O @Fabulousity201

Do you see the bounce in First Lady Michelle Obama’s curls?! Do you see that coat?! #Inauguration

Or her belt.

Michelle Obama's belt buckle
lobeezzy @LoBeezzy

Michelle Obama's belt buckle

Michelle left that coat open, like, You *will* see this belt. You will appreciate it. https://t.co/Ioz2usvhgW
mattie kahn @mattiekahn

Michelle left that coat open, like, You *will* see this belt. You will appreciate it. https://t.co/Ioz2usvhgW

My eternal fashion muse, Michelle Obama, in deep plum Sergio Hudson. Curls worthy of a Pantene commercial and a belt that's giving the internet the vapors.
Elva I. Ramirez @elvainadine

My eternal fashion muse, Michelle Obama, in deep plum Sergio Hudson. Curls worthy of a Pantene commercial and a belt that's giving the internet the vapors.

michelle obama’s belt. it’s a serve your honor.
not jon ossoff🙇🏽‍♂️ @idgajon

michelle obama’s belt. it’s a serve your honor.

Watch lace front, watch jumpsuit ,watch belt. My girl Michelle u hot bad. A you take it https://t.co/PiU0Sy0YZl
tina.jj🇩 @kissyBerries

Watch lace front, watch jumpsuit ,watch belt. My girl Michelle u hot bad. A you take it https://t.co/PiU0Sy0YZl

Or just basically all of it.

Just exclaimed OH MY GOD. Is this a regal palazzo pant?
Michelle Ruiz @michelleruiz

Just exclaimed OH MY GOD. Is this a regal palazzo pant?

Memes abounded.

how it started how its going #Inauguration2021 #Inauguration #Inaugurationday
The second coming of B E A N Z @photosbybeanz83

how it started how its going #Inauguration2021 #Inauguration #Inaugurationday

Michelle Obama and a fan
alex medina @mrmedina

Michelle Obama and a fan

My neck since Michelle Obama won’t take her foot off it
grant 🧔🏻 @urdadssidepiece

My neck since Michelle Obama won’t take her foot off it

Honorable fashion mentions also go to Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.

Already obsessed with second daughter Ella Emhoff and her whole *lewk* The coat! The glasses!
Emma Gray @emmaladyrose

Already obsessed with second daughter Ella Emhoff and her whole *lewk* The coat! The glasses!

The Biden girls in their matching monochrome.

That camel monochrome lewk! RT @SunniAndTheCity: Ok!!!!! Biden’s grandkids!
Metal in Ya Lungs @_sarah_smile

That camel monochrome lewk! RT @SunniAndTheCity: Ok!!!!! Biden’s grandkids!

And Harris herself, who wore purple to honor Shirley Chisholm.

On CNN, @abbydphillip points out that Kamala Harris is wearing purple, "a nod to Shirley Chisolm, who ran for president decades ago and inspired her career." (Getty Images)
philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

On CNN, @abbydphillip points out that Kamala Harris is wearing purple, "a nod to Shirley Chisolm, who ran for president decades ago and inspired her career." (Getty Images)

Well done, ladies.

the girls really woke up today and said 'let me get some fits off'
whembley @whembleysewell

the girls really woke up today and said 'let me get some fits off'

