 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Bernie Sanders Became A Meme Because He Showed Up To The Inauguration Dressed So Practically

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Bernie Sanders Became A Meme Because He Showed Up To The Inauguration Dressed So Practically

The senator wore signature Vermont mittens, a parka, and carried an envelope like he had errands to run afterward.

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 11:20 a.m. ET

Like it or not, Inauguration Day can become the Oscars red carpet of political events. People pay attention to what political leaders are wearing, and many of them show up in their finest. (Kamala Harris and Jill Biden both wore vibrant, colorful coats, that people loved.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, however, showed up dressed down and extremely mindful of the freezing weather.

Sanders wore a winter coat and signature wool Vermont mittens — and came carrying a manila folder?

His extremely practical look became an instant meme.

Bernie with zero sartorial consideration. Just full Vermont grandfather
Kozza @Kozza

Bernie with zero sartorial consideration. Just full Vermont grandfather

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Kozza
Bernie Sanders’ manila envelope and woolen mittens: where to get the look
caitie delaney @caitiedelaney

Bernie Sanders’ manila envelope and woolen mittens: where to get the look

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @caitiedelaney

People online joked he was channeling full Vermont dad energy. His mittens were a particularly endearing choice because, according to BuzzFeed News political reporter Ruby Cramer, they're a staple in the senator's home state and they were gifted to him by a teacher two years ago.

"Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail," Cramer tweeted. "They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles."

More simply, it was really cold in Washington, DC, and the mittens are probably really warm!

Bernie and his mittens
Nolan O’Brien @nolanmobie

Bernie and his mittens

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @nolanmobie
Lmaooo I love Bernie’s “I couldn’t care less about pomp and circumstance” coat and mittens combo
Leigh Giangreco @LeighGiangreco

Lmaooo I love Bernie’s “I couldn’t care less about pomp and circumstance” coat and mittens combo

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @LeighGiangreco

And while it's unclear what's inside the envelope he's seen carrying to the inauguration, people hilariously joked that he had errands to run after the historical presidential handoff.

Bernie is on his way to the post office.
Benjy Renton @bhrenton

Bernie is on his way to the post office.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @bhrenton
Bernie has places to be after this 😭
astasia @AstasiaWill

Bernie has places to be after this 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @AstasiaWill

That, or he's still working and drafting new policies during the inauguration, others joked.

Bernie’s got the green new deal in there. He wanted to hand deliver it on day 1. https://t.co/oebVjbFA2v
Evan Weber 🌅🔥 @evanlweber

Bernie’s got the green new deal in there. He wanted to hand deliver it on day 1. https://t.co/oebVjbFA2v

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @evanlweber

When Sanders was captured sitting in the audience socially distanced, it created a whole new relatable Mood.

In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's
Chandra Steele @ChanSteele

In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ChanSteele
I am once again asking that you not talk to me at parties.
Obed Manuel @obedmanuel

I am once again asking that you not talk to me at parties.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @obedmanuel

Here's to Sanders' extremely practical choices during a historic and flashy ceremony. We understand; we relate; we all got shit to do.

bernie sanders’ thoughts on the events of today:
brett @douglaskeele

bernie sanders’ thoughts on the events of today:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @douglaskeele
Bernie, on his way to a Stewart’s for coffee, has parked his Subaru on the capitol lawn to briefly attend the inauguration
Tai Leclaire @tai_leclaire

Bernie, on his way to a Stewart’s for coffee, has parked his Subaru on the capitol lawn to briefly attend the inauguration

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @tai_leclaire
That burlington coat factory drip 💦 https://t.co/5rwIKlgXx8
Sophie Ross @SophRossss

That burlington coat factory drip 💦 https://t.co/5rwIKlgXx8

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SophRossss
Your uncle Bernie stepped out to the bodega for a cream cheese and lox bagel and got trapped at an inauguration.
Lester Kiewit @lesterkk

Your uncle Bernie stepped out to the bodega for a cream cheese and lox bagel and got trapped at an inauguration.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @lesterkk


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT