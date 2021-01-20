Like it or not, Inauguration Day can become the Oscars red carpet of political events. People pay attention to what political leaders are wearing, and many of them show up in their finest. (Kamala Harris and Jill Biden both wore vibrant, colorful coats, that people loved.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, however, showed up dressed down and extremely mindful of the freezing weather.

Sanders wore a winter coat and signature wool Vermont mittens — and came carrying a manila folder?

His extremely practical look became an instant meme.