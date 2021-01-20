J.Lo Sang "Let's Get Loud" During Her Inauguration Performance And It Was Iconic
Lopez was among the performers at Biden's inauguration and, for a moment, totally stole the show.
There's a lot to talk about at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, from the fashion to the first woman vice president to the Gaga of it all. But for a moment, Jennifer Lopez stole the show.
Lopez was at the event to sing a medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." And just as she reached the crescendo, she belted out, "Let's get loud!" — from her own song.
It was, in a word, iconic.
A nation gasped.
You simply must worship it.
A legend!
Given how meticulously planned inaugurations are, the moment was almost certainly preapproved.
It does make you wonder whether Lady Gaga could've done something similar.
Happy Wednesday, America.
