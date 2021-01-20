 Skip To Content
J.Lo Sang "Let's Get Loud" During Her Inauguration Performance And It Was Iconic

Lopez was among the performers at Biden's inauguration and, for a moment, totally stole the show.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 12:17 p.m. ET

There's a lot to talk about at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, from the fashion to the first woman vice president to the Gaga of it all. But for a moment, Jennifer Lopez stole the show.

Lopez was at the event to sing a medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." And just as she reached the crescendo, she belted out, "Let's get loud!" — from her own song.

It was, in a word, iconic.

Not This Land Is My Land into Let’s Get Loud. I am torn asunder. I’m tweeting from the afterlife.
A nation gasped.

Not she threw in Let’s get loud! Ma’am
You simply must worship it.

DID SHE JUST INTERPOLATE LET’S GET LOUD AT THE INAUGURATION WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO WORSHIP UNTIL THE END OF DAYS
JLo told America: You can have a little Let's Get Loud, as a treat.
A legend!

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂
JLo throwing “Let’s Get Loud” into the middle of “This Land is Your Land” at a PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION is the most chaotic thing I’ve ever seen
Let’s Get Loud (This Land is Your Land Remix)
Given how meticulously planned inaugurations are, the moment was almost certainly preapproved.

It does make you wonder whether Lady Gaga could've done something similar.

If JLo could sneak “Let’s get loud” into her inaugural performance I’m just really confused as to why we didn’t get “I wanna take a ride on your disco stick” in Gaga’s National Anthem??
Happy Wednesday, America.

J Lo slipping in “Let’s Get Loud” during the inauguration is the Leo energy I needed on this fine Wednesday morning.
