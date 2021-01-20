Just Some Very Funny And Good Tweets About Biden's Inauguration
A time for change, a time for memes.
On Wednesday, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez held a concert in Washington, and also Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
And on this important day, Twitter was at its very best with jokes, memes, and excellent screenshotting.
This is how Twitter captured each and every moment.
Such as Biden's actual swearing-in.
What was happening over on Air Force One.
Bernie Sanders just bein' Bernie.
And the Bernie discourse.
Can we please talk about Michelle Obama's outfit?
Scanning the crowd.
The outfits! The coats!
Jennifer Lopez's iconic performance, where she managed to work in "Let's Get Loud."
The K-pop angle.
Poet Amanda Gorman's showstopping performance.
And that moment when Donald Trump's term was officially over.
Thank you, Michelle Branch.
And thank you, America.
