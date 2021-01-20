 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Just Some Very Funny And Good Tweets About Biden's Inauguration

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Just Some Very Funny And Good Tweets About Biden's Inauguration

A time for change, a time for memes.

By Lauren Strapagiel and Tanya Chen

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 1:33 p.m. ET

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez held a concert in Washington, and also Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

And on this important day, Twitter was at its very best with jokes, memes, and excellent screenshotting.

This is how Twitter captured each and every moment.

Such as Biden's actual swearing-in.

Very cool to include the Cheesecake Factory menu in this special ceremony.
Karen Howell @karenehowell

Very cool to include the Cheesecake Factory menu in this special ceremony.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @karenehowell

What was happening over on Air Force One.

*cut to Melania on Air Force One* BARRON!
Ryan Love @RyanJL

*cut to Melania on Air Force One* BARRON!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @RyanJL

Bernie Sanders just bein' Bernie.

“This could’ve been an email”
Ashley K. @AshleyKSmalls

“This could’ve been an email”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ashleyksmalls
patrick @redford

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @redford
Bernie, on his way to a Stewart’s for coffee, has parked his Subaru on the capitol lawn to briefly attend the inauguration
Tai Leclaire @tai_leclaire

Bernie, on his way to a Stewart’s for coffee, has parked his Subaru on the capitol lawn to briefly attend the inauguration

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @tai_leclaire

And the Bernie discourse.

Ok so here’s how Bernie could still win (1/65)
Cat Graffam @catgraffam

Ok so here’s how Bernie could still win (1/65)

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @catgraffam

Can we please talk about Michelle Obama's outfit?

I think we can also all agree that Michelle’s Belt
Cameron J. Awesome @cameronjawesome

I think we can also all agree that Michelle’s Belt

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @cameronjawesome
how it started how its going #Inauguration2021 #Inauguration #Inaugurationday
The second coming of B E A N Z @photosbybeanz83

how it started how its going #Inauguration2021 #Inauguration #Inaugurationday

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @photosbybeanz83

Scanning the crowd.

not me momentarily thinking this was Kate and Will at the Inauguration... I need more coffee
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

not me momentarily thinking this was Kate and Will at the Inauguration... I need more coffee

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JarettSays
is this HAIM
Monica Patel @monicapatel917

is this HAIM

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @monicapatel917

The outfits! The coats!

The group chat said: JEWEL TONES. 1/20.
SHAAANAAAN @shannboogie

The group chat said: JEWEL TONES. 1/20.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @shannboogie

Jennifer Lopez's iconic performance, where she managed to work in "Let's Get Loud."

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂
Sarah Kaplan @sarahkaplan48

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @sarahkaplan48

The K-pop angle.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
rhi⁷ 💫 @taeshighnotes

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @taeshighnotes

Poet Amanda Gorman's showstopping performance.

Joe Biden did a good job opening for Amanda Gorman
Brian Kahn @blkahn

Joe Biden did a good job opening for Amanda Gorman

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @blkahn

And that moment when Donald Trump's term was officially over.

The White House at noon
Greg Bennett @GreggyBennett

The White House at noon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @GreggyBennett

Thank you, Michelle Branch.

Don’t worry, I made sure to sing Goodbye To You as Trump flew away ✌🏻
Michelle Branch @michellebranch

Don’t worry, I made sure to sing Goodbye To You as Trump flew away ✌🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @michellebranch

And thank you, America.

"DC's hottest new club is called '46,' and this place has EVERYTHING: Dior 1s, your Grandpa from Vermont in mittens made from plastic bottles, and someone snapping Gaga through the national anthem!"
almond joy division @BNick

"DC's hottest new club is called '46,' and this place has EVERYTHING: Dior 1s, your Grandpa from Vermont in mittens made from plastic bottles, and someone snapping Gaga through the national anthem!"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BNick



Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT