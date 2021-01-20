 Skip To Content
Lady Gaga Performed The National Anthem At The Inauguration And The Memes Are Incredible

"I can't believe Joe Biden is being inaugurated at a Lady Gaga concert."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 12:22 p.m. ET

GOD BLESS THESE UNITED STATES
Elias Duncan @eliasmduncan

GOD BLESS THESE UNITED STATES

Lady Gaga's delivery of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was as, if not more, anticipated than the presidential inauguration itself.

And Lady Gaga delivered! (Not that anyone doubted.)

People online noted how beautifully she sang the American national anthem — and how stunning she looked doing it.

Lady Gaga’s performance &amp; outfit tho. That’s how it’s done. 👑
Jade 🖤🚀 @Holland_Tiffin

Lady Gaga’s performance &amp; outfit tho. That’s how it’s done. 👑

The singer reportedly wore a Schiaparelli couture dress with a gold dove brooch, which people thought was very Hunger Games.

lady gaga serving some hunger games symbolism is exactly what i needed today
ًd @magdasfc

lady gaga serving some hunger games symbolism is exactly what i needed today

Marc @MarcSnetiker

Her rendition was, expectedly, unique but classic. Singer Charlie Puth tweeted that it sounded like early '90s Whitney Houston.

And Gaga arrangement was giving me Whitney 1991 vibes. What a great day!!!
Charlie Puth @charlieputh

And Gaga arrangement was giving me Whitney 1991 vibes. What a great day!!!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted "Gaga > Maga."

Gaga &gt; Maga
Gavin Newsom @GavinNewsom

Gaga &gt; Maga

Gaga after nailing the National Anthem
Cameron Scheetz @cameronscheetz

Gaga after nailing the National Anthem

The performance was short but so impactful that people decided the inauguration was a Lady Gaga concert featuring some speeches by some important political figures.

Weirdly a lot of speeches at this gaga concert
Rose Dommu @rosedommu

Weirdly a lot of speeches at this gaga concert

“we did it we did it joe...we made it to the gaga concert”
jamal ❄️ @reggiegotlag

“we did it we did it joe...we made it to the gaga concert”

i can’t believe joe biden is being inaugurated at a lady gaga concert
paula 〄 @LGTHELOML

i can’t believe joe biden is being inaugurated at a lady gaga concert

To keep it succinct, Gaga killed it. It may have even briefly united a country — I'm kidding.

But the short performance to introduce incoming president Joe Biden's official swearing-in was historic.

Please welcome to the stage President Lady Gaga and Vice President Jennifer Lopez.
Crawford M Horton @broiledcrawfish

Please welcome to the stage President Lady Gaga and Vice President Jennifer Lopez.

SHE IS THE MOMENT. #InaugurationDay
GAGA @EnigmaticGaga

SHE IS THE MOMENT. #InaugurationDay

For Gaga stans, today we inaugurated the president of the United States of Chromatica.

The President of United States of Chromatica: Lady Gaga
Mark 〄🍬 @godgatheistt

The President of United States of Chromatica: Lady Gaga

