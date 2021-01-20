Lady Gaga Performed The National Anthem At The Inauguration And The Memes Are Incredible
"I can't believe Joe Biden is being inaugurated at a Lady Gaga concert."
Lady Gaga's delivery of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was as, if not more, anticipated than the presidential inauguration itself.
And Lady Gaga delivered! (Not that anyone doubted.)
People online noted how beautifully she sang the American national anthem — and how stunning she looked doing it.
The singer reportedly wore a Schiaparelli couture dress with a gold dove brooch, which people thought was very Hunger Games.
Her rendition was, expectedly, unique but classic. Singer Charlie Puth tweeted that it sounded like early '90s Whitney Houston.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted "Gaga > Maga."
The performance was short but so impactful that people decided the inauguration was a Lady Gaga concert featuring some speeches by some important political figures.
To keep it succinct, Gaga killed it. It may have even briefly united a country — I'm kidding.
But the short performance to introduce incoming president Joe Biden's official swearing-in was historic.
For Gaga stans, today we inaugurated the president of the United States of Chromatica.
