Trump Made Fun Of Politicians Wearing Masks During A Crowded Rally Where Many Didn’t Wear Masks

LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA — President Donald Trump made fun of two political opponents for wearing face masks in the course of a long and scattered campaign rally in Pennsylvania Thursday night, where many in the packed crowd did not wear masks.

“I've never seen a man who liked a mask more,” Trump said of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, to some laughs. And he mocked Sen. Mitt Romney for having “a lot of mask on” when he joined Black Lives Matter protesters in a June march.

Trump has fluctuated between suggesting Americans wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus and falsely suggesting masks are somehow unsafe. When the Centers for Disease Control formally recommended mask use in early April, as the coronavirus pandemic was first peaking, Trump emphasized that wearing a mask was only voluntary and that he himself would not wear one. He wore a mask in public for the first time in early July, in a visit to Walter Reed, and soon after called wearing one “patriotic.”

Many of the attendees at the rally, which was held in a hanger at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, didn’t wear masks and many who did wear them wore them improperly on their chins or without covering their noses. Some confidently said face coverings don't protect from the coronavirus.

“I don’t believe in the mask, that’s all,” Tony Germaine, a Trump supporter at the rally, told BuzzFeed News. “I don't care, I just don't believe in it. Because I don't understand what good it's really going to do, unless you're in a high-risk area like a nursing home or a hospital. I think the left is playing the mask thing to the hilt all the way to the election. In my opinion, they’re trying to steal the election.”

Recent scientific research, including some recently pushed by the CDC, suggests mask use can be very effective in limiting the spread of the coronavirus, especially when paired with other measures like social distancing.