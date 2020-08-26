The Republican National Convention Is Creating A False Coronavirus Fantasy

It was not until the final speech of the second night of the Republican National Convention that someone directly brought up the deaths suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically,” First Lady Melania Trump said from the White House’s Rose Garden on Tuesday night. “The invisible enemy, COVID-19, swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one, and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious, and some feel helpless. I want you to know, you are not alone.”

Her speech stood out on a night, and in a convention, where the pandemic has otherwise been alluded to as a thing of the past. Over the first two nights, Republicans’ message to Americans after six months of a failed pandemic response has come down to this plea: Ignore reality. Trust President Donald Trump.

In the party’s messaging, people who agonized as they waited for a ventilator in the early phases of the pandemic, did not, in fact, suffer — ventilators got to the hospitals that needed them most, the president’s oldest son falsely said Monday night. The president did not sow confusion about masks, treatments, and the severity of the virus — he took decisive action from the outset, several speakers said. Businesses may still be struggling to survive and the economy may have suffered unprecedented job loss, but it'll ultimately be fine — Trump will just fix it again.

These claims distort the truth: There have been almost six million reported coronavirus cases in America, and many more people who have been unable to get tested. Almost 180,000 Americans are reported to have died due to the coronavirus, more than anywhere else in the world. These numbers have not yet been mentioned at the RNC. Instead, Republicans this week insist that with Trump, as his son Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle roared Monday night, “The best is yet to come.”

The pandemic has been glossed over as a temporary blip in Trump’s presidency, the fault of a foreign government, a bump in the road that will soon end. The convention’s speakers and videos have engaged in a widespread revisionist history of how Trump led the nation, casting him as the hero of a story that, in reality, is still being fought by nurses in hospital rooms, by seniors struggling and isolated, by parents who are working and homeschooling children at the same time, by restaurant waiters risking exposure from unmasked patrons so they can make rent, by paramedics and transit workers who crisscrossed the streets of major cities transporting people struggling to breathe.

As the Republicans lavish praise on Trump at the RNC, these Americans are barely mentioned, aside from a video with the president and essential workers that aired Monday and when Melania Trump touched on the earlier days of the crisis, thanking first responders and essential workers for taking on risk and putting "our country first."

Instead, at this week’s Republican National Convention, now halfway over, the US struggle to contain and combat the coronavirus has been hailed as a success story with White House aides like Larry Kudlow referring to an ongoing pandemic in the past tense.

“Then came a once-in-100-year pandemic,” Kudlow said, on the second night of the convention, as if to suggest that Americans were dying a decade ago, instead of the roughly 960 people currently dying of COVID-19 a day in the US. “It was awful,” he continued. “Health and economic impacts were tragic, hardship and heartbreak were everywhere, but presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue for health and safety to successfully fight the COVID virus.”

Kudlow, and speakers who raised the virus before him on Monday and Tuesday, emphasized the passing economic hardships of the crisis, with a focus on small businesses that have been able to survive thanks to federal aid that is now running out. Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of Billy Graham, brought up the pandemic chiefly to blame Democrats for boxing in religious liberty. "Even during the pandemic, we saw how quickly life could change. Some Democrat leaders banned church services while marijuana shops and abortion clinics were declared ‘essential,’" she said.

The tone of the RNC matches Trump’s newly released second term agenda, which promises a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year and a “Return to Normal in 2021,” without explaining how the country gets from here to there.