This is what epidemiologists call an “epidemic curve,” showing the number of new cases reported per day. As a disease outbreak continues, the number of new cases will initially rise and may later fall as the epidemic is controlled. Because there are weekly patterns in the reporting of cases — for example, some health departments don’t update their data over the weekend — we have also plotted a line showing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to see the overall trend.

The number of recorded cases will depend on the extent of testing for the virus, so the continuing rise partly reflects an increase in testing worldwide.