Tulsa's Top Health Official Said Trump's Rally Likely Contributed To The Surge In COVID-19 Cases There

A top health official in Oklahoma said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa last month and the protests associated with the event "more than likely" contributed to the surge in coronavirus cases.



In Tulsa County, 206 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Tuesday, Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa City–County Health Department, told reporters at a press conference. On Monday, there were 261 cases — a record high for the county.

"Right now we do have the highest number of cases [in Oklahoma]," Dart said. "We’ve had some significant events in the past few weeks that more than likely contributed to that."

Asked again about the Trump rally, which was held on June 20, Dart discussed the average time it takes between an infection and a case to be diagnosed. "The past two days we’ve had almost 500 cases, and we knew we had several large events a little over two weeks ago, which is about right," he said. "So I guess we just connect the dots."

More than 1,000 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in the county, according to public health data. At least 72 people have died.

A graph of new cases in Tulsa County has fluctuated wildly since the June 20 rally, although the average number of new cases has been exponentially increasing there since early June.