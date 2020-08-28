A Large Crowd At President Trump's RNC Rally Basically Ignored COVID-19 Social Distancing Precautions

BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member .

President Trump addressed the Republican National Convention from the White House on Thursday as a packed audience largely ignored precautions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, instead sitting shoulder to shoulder and donning few masks.

An estimated 1,500 people were expected to gather on the South Lawn, including Republican members of Congress, despite DC rules that prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people and require anyone entering the city from a "high-risk state" to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those rules, however, don't apply to federal property, so the White House was exempt from the restrictions.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 13,000 people and killed 605 in Washington, DC, according to the city's latest numbers.



Neither the White House nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment. But a White House official told the Washington Post people who were expected to be close to the president for extended periods of time on Thursday were tested. Testing for the audience, though, was reportedly nonexistent.