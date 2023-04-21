The Muslim Manosphere Is Growing And It’s Andrew Tate’s Fault

It is currently the final days of Ramadan, a month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and deepen their spiritual connection. “I spent the start of my first Ramadan in a Romanian prison cell,” Tate said in a now-deleted tweet.

Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, was arrested in December in connection to an ongoing investigation into human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. They were granted house arrest on April 3 and Tate marked his prison release with a video of him smoking post-iftar, the meal eaten at sunset.

Tate has also been regularly posting about his fasting experience. “I only eat iftar. One meal per day,” he tweeted on Wednesday. A now-deleted photo of his first iftar after his release showed him having steak with an assortment of vegetables.

In Islam, when you convert to the religion, you are absolved of your sins and are considered to have a blank slate. This would mean in the eyes of his Muslim following, Tate is forgiven for everything he did prior to his conversion.

A timely religious conversion could be an effective rebrand for Tate. It’s worked for others before him. For instance, former fitness influencer Brittany Dawn pivoted to being a Christian influencer after being accused of fraud. She’s now facing trial in Texas for deceptive business practices.

If Tate’s interest in Islam is genuine, then some Muslim women believe he would benefit from speaking candidly about his past behavior, including his support for far-right UK activist Tommy Robinson, who has expressed anti-Islam views, and Tate’s businesses involving sex and gambling.

Writer Aisha Ali-Khan discussed the possible benefits of Tate denouncing his rhetoric in an October 2022 article for the New Statesman. “Tate’s views are still being used to justify, spread and reinforce toxic masculinity and misogyny,” Khan wrote. “For this, as a good Muslim brother, he needs to step up and speak out.”

Speaking to BuzzFeed News last week during her Umrah trip — an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca — in Saudi Arabia, Khan said that Tate is still manipulating impressionable young men with the way he continues to market himself. Khan said that Tate has managed to get support from men who are otherwise “sensible, educated, God-fearing” purely because he is Muslim.

Tate’s path to conversion seemed to happen slowly, then all at once. For years he used words like “haram,” had spoken about converting to Islam, and made jokes about having a Muslim name. His interest in Islam was seemingly first discussed on the CEOCAST podcast, whose host Raheem Khalid ended up giving Tate an English translation of the Qur’an in June 2022.