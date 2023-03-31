Andrew Tate Has Won An Appeal To Move From Jail To House Arrest

A Romanian court on Friday granted an appeal from Andrew Tate , the notoriously misogynist influencer who has been behind bars for three months, to have his detention in a jail replaced with house arrest.

Tate, 36, was arrested in late December on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, along with his brother Tristan and two alleged Romanian accomplices.

The brothers, who have maintained their innocence, were accused of forcing women to create online pornographic content.

Their pretrial detention has been extended four times since their arrest.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, told the Associated Press on Friday that the Bucharest Court of Appeal had ruled in favor of all four individuals moving to house arrest.

Mateea Petrescu, a spokesperson for Tate, confirmed the court’s decision in a message to BuzzFeed News.

“We are ecstatic to announce the Romanian judicial system approved Andrew’s and Tristan Tate’s appeal against last week’s extension decision. They will be placed under house arrest while the investigation continues,” Petrescu said. “We are appreciative of the judge and courts for allowing the brothers to return home.”