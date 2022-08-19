Misogynistic Influencer Andrew Tate Has Been Banned From Instagram And Facebook

Content creator and influencer Andrew Tate has been removed from Facebook and Instagram for violating Meta’s policies following online calls from activists for him to be deplatformed.

In accordance with Facebook’s policy on “dangerous individuals,” Tate could be considered to fall under the Tier 3 category.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he was banned from using Facebook and Instagram but did not clarify if the ban was permanent or offer details on what specific policies he had breached.

The 35-year-old’s presence online was described as “dangerous” in a viral Instagram post last week by queer content creator Matt Bernstein, who detailed Tate’s violent, anti-gay, and misogynistic comments made during his various podcast appearances.

Tate’s notoriety surged over the past couple of weeks in response to viral moments featuring highly offensive comments about women, including a clip where he describes them as “property" and a tweet where he said women should take “some responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.

At the time of his removal from Instagram, the British American had 4.7 million followers, 2 million of whom he acquired in the last 30 days, according to analytics platform Social Blade.

Social media users responded to Tate’s rising popularity by trolling him with a yassify makeover as a comment on his misogyny.

Ruth Davison, CEO of Refuge, a British charity that provides support for women and children experiencing domestic violence, called the ban on Tate’s account “the right decision” in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News on Friday.

“This is the kind of decisive action needed to tackle the online radicalization of young men towards a violently misogynistic worldview,” Davison said. “The same kind of action is now needed outside of high-profile cases like this – we know that women are experiencing stalking, harassment, and abuse online every day, often without so much as a response from social media companies,” she said.