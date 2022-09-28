“My Brother Is So Far Gone”: How Male Influencers Turned The Men In These People’s Lives Toxic

A beloved brother who suddenly supports violence against women, a dad who minored in women’s studies and now wants to murder “effeminate” men, a boyfriend who starts making misogynistic jokes. We asked our readers how toxic male influences have changed the men in their lives, and they responded with disturbing stories.

Supporters of the “alpha male” ideology — a term adopted by the manosphere to describe what they consider the ideal version of manhood — were dealt a blow when rising star Andrew Tate was deplatformed across several social media sites in quick succession in August.

The former kickboxer and purported self-made millionaire found infamy online as one of the top influencers in an ecosystem of toxic male figures by defending traditional Western gender roles and preaching the gospel of misogyny. He and other creators like him position themselves as life coaches, teaching hypermasculinity and “hustle” culture — through social media, podcasts, videos, and online courses — to millennial and Gen Z men. Tate, influencer Kevin Samuels (who died in May 2022), and Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes of the Fresh & Fit podcast successfully built careers selling the idea of the dominant man to millions of followers while trafficking in anti-woman and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

These figures are seen as compelling to their followers because they are perceived as “anti-mainstream,” said Dr. Lisa Sugiura, author of The Incel Rebellion: The Rise of the Manosphere and the Virtual War Against Women and a professor who studies the crossover between gender and cybercrime.

“But of course, the contradiction is that it's very much part of the mainstream and validating the usual tropes about gender and violence against women,” Sugiura told BuzzFeed News.

This is evident in tweets from Tate stating rape victims “bear responsibility,” which first got him banned from Twitter in 2017, then again earlier this year. Renewed attention on his misogynist comments in August saw him deplatformed from TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, where his three channels had over 1 million subscribers and were reportedly earning both him and YouTube millions of dollars in ad revenue. While Tate may now be banned from most social media platforms, the audience he and other misogynistic influencers have cultivated remains.

What makes this particular strain of content creation so insidious is how it’s packaged: most often as self-help for men who are struggling with real issues.

“On the surface, there’s that appreciation of genuine problems that the men suffer in society, but these communities are not about support,” Sugiura said. “They are more concerned with creating this common enemy of women, society, and progressiveness. Instead, they’re taught to self-loathe, hate women, and blame women and broader society for it.”

For instance, Samuels initially introduced himself to audiences as an image consultant and lifestyle coach. But he became a godfather figure for misogynoir — misogyny directed at Black women — in his podcast and across social media.

And Gaines and Weekes touted Fresh & Fit as a place to help men navigate “females, fitness, and finances.” Their combined Instagram accounts have over 600,000 followers, and their Patreon has over 1,500 subscribers paying at least $5 a month. But Reddit has been quietly removing content from the podcast for months because it violates the platform’s rule against promoting hate.

We asked our readers to tell us stories about how listening to and watching these influencers changed the behavior of men in their lives and presented some of their experiences to representatives of Tate, Gaines, and Weekes.

Gaines and Weekes did not reply to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment for this story.

Tate denied that his content harms his younger followers. “Children who are exposed to the internet will always find ideas that they misinterpret because they don’t have real-life experience,” he told BuzzFeed News.

When we shared examples of the real-world impact of his words, Tate argued that he was a “positive force.”

Here’s a selection of stories that suggest otherwise. Some responses have been slightly edited for clarity, and names marked with * have been changed for privacy reasons.

Kennedy-Ezra, 26, Minneapolis

My brother is 20 years old. We were raised to be kind and nice people, and generally respectful. Last year, he started to send me clips of Kevin Samuels, saying things like “Finally someone who gets it.” He would make insinuations about needing to change the way he was because he was a “beta.”

He began to say things like “Women need to be reminded of their place” or “Black women need to go back to being homemakers and supporting their Black kings.” But one of the most startling behavior changes I’ve noticed was he began becoming more violent towards women. He began sharing posts on Facebook about how it’s okay to beat women if they step out of line, or how women are not being “high value.” It’s like he doesn’t even recognize reality or the poor arguments that he’s making. As the older sibling who spends so much time with advocacy in government and general community education, watching somebody you love fall down this pipeline, you’re just sitting here trying to think, Damn, where did I go wrong?