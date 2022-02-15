Followers Of Christian Influencer Brittany Dawn Said They Are Angry That She Pivoted To Religion To Avoid Scrutiny Over Her Fitness Scam

Frustrated followers of fitness-turned-Christianity influencer Brittany Dawn Davis say it’s her brand pivot to religion that they see as a scam — they’re much more forgiving of her being sued by the state of Texas for deceptive business practices.

Follower Shanna Samul, a 35-year-old mother of four from Reno, Nevada, said the influencer uses the good grace of her religious followers like a “weapon to escape culpability.”

Davis first garnered thousands of followers for her diet and exercise content, but has not posted anything fitness-related on social media since 2019, when thousands of customers who bought personalized diet and exercise plans from her made their complaints public.

The courses from Brittany Dawn Fitness LLC ranged in price from $92 to $300 per month, with Davis supposedly offering individual coaching and plans. However, after talking with each other in a Facebook group, customers realized they’d been sent identical plans.

Weeks after her fitness scandal made headlines, Davis announced in a YouTube video that health and wellness content would no longer be a priority for her on social media. Instead, she said she felt that her “identity is in Christ,” and her social media profiles changed to focus solely on Christian content.