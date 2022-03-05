Why Wasn’t Ben Affleck A Good Batman?

Why You Should Watch #PRHaul Videos on TikTok

Kate Bartlett piles one huge box on her bed, then another, then another.

“I always used to be so curious about what influencers would get for free,” she says in a video she posted to TikTok. “And now that I actually get PR, it genuinely shocks me sometimes what I get in a week.”

Thus begins one of Bartlett’s semi-regular #prhaul videos, where she goes through everything she gets from brands as a lifestyle and fashion influencer. The spoils this week include a huge box of makeup from Instagram, a selection of skincare products from Mario Badescu, multiple purses, loungewear, and lots and lots of clothes.

“It literally never stops feeling like Christmas morning,” she tells her audience.

Bartlett is just one of a bunch of influencers who have been posting these types of videos on TikTok and YouTube in recent months. Makeup artist and influencer Mikayla Nogueira likes to make jokes in her videos — in one, she piles up 70 packages in her living room and hides behind them.

“Peekaboo, can you see me?” she says.

These influencers are showing a side of the industry that for many years was not talked about openly: the tons of free stuff they get. By being open about these perks, they are giving followers the inside scoop they desperately want and demystifying an industry that many people tend to fundamentally distrust because it can be so opaque.

For a long time, influencers tended to veer away from this type of transparency, likely because they feared coming off as bragging or spoiled. But followers began to wonder how much of the stuff influencers were recommending were things that they got for free and how genuine they were actually being. Now, influencers do mostly note when something they are posting about was gifted, but there tends to be a lot of speculation on online forums and in comments about what they are “hiding” and when they are actually being real.

The transparency trend has emerged among younger lifestyle influencers, who are perhaps a bit savvier about being open about their jobs after watching the first generation lay the groundwork.

Take Lauren Wolfe, a 24-year-old NYC-based fashion and lifestyle blogger. Wolfe posts frequently about what it’s like to be an influencer, including #prhauls and showing what it’s really like to go on a brand trip.

“I didn’t know this until recently, but brands go HARD for Valentine’s Day,” she says in one video, which contains a supercut of all the packages piling up on her couch.

In another video, she tells a story about how she got asked to go on a trip hosted by fashion retailer Revolve, complete with a reenactment of her eating a scone when she got the email.

“Obviously we said yes!” she says of herself and her influencer friend.

Seeing these younger influencers be candid about the perks of their job is refreshing, and I think it will help to demystify influencing, helping viewers trust the industry more. It’s exciting to see how the social media business is evolving and changing more than a decade in, and rather than undermine their power, it seems that what these Gen Z lifestyle creators are doing will only make the industry even more compelling. This kind of behind-the-scenes peek only enhances the glamour of their lives and gives us another reason to keep watching. —Stephanie McNeal

